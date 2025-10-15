A different oil platform in the Norwegian Sea. Photo: Equinor/Elisabeth Sahl and Lizette Bertelsen

Fossil fuel from Rosebank would generate nearly 250 million tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO₂) over the development’s lifespan, according to documents from operator Equinor published by the government today (Wednesday).

That represents the total annual emissions of Ireland, Belgium and Greece combined, according to environmental campaigners.

Equinor, however, has argued that while the project will “contribute” to climate change its overall impact will be “not significant”.

Government officials have awaited Equinor’s updated environmental assessments for the project since a judicial review struck down its initial approval in January this year.

Under that new interpretation of environmental law, the project re-application had to account for “scope 3” emissions — those created not at the oilfield itself but where its products are eventually burned.

With the publication of those documents, a month-long period of public consultation has begun which closes on November 20th. After that, the government decides whether the project will go ahead.

Rosebank oilfield. Photo: PA Graphics

In a statement after the publication of its scope 3 emissions assessment, Equinor said the project would help local economies and UK energy security.

“As long as there is a need for oil and gas, we think it is matters where it and how it is produced,” Equinor said.

“Rosebank can help counteract the decline in domestic UK production with oil and gas that is produced with a much smaller carbon footprint than the average on the UK Continental Shelf.

“Rosebank is an important contributor to the UK’s energy security. It is a vital project for the UK economy and is already bringing benefits in terms of local investment and job creation.”

Some experts have quibbled whether plans to electrify Rosebank’s production will meaningfully dent its total emissions. During a visit to the isles earlier this year the operator also declined to confirm that it was still committed to electrifying the project (citing grid issues) and this week reportedly ditched plans to electrify two of its other platforms.

Greenpeace UK’s senior climate campaigner, Paul Morozzo, said the emissions calculations published on Wednesday were “a brazen admission” of the project’s “vast climate damage”.

"The Norwegian energy giant estimates that it would generate almost 250 million tonnes of carbon emissions yet it attempts to dismiss the climate impacts and deny any responsibility, essentially stating ‘it's not our fault people burn our oil and gas’,” he said.

“The extent and culpability of the climate threat posed by Rosebank couldn’t be clearer. That this vastly polluting project would be bankrolled by UK taxpayers, yet wouldn’t take a penny off our energy bills, makes it all the more egregious.”

Equinor has confirmed that oil from Equinor would be sold to refineries in Europe, but previously said that the project’s gas will be piped through the West of Shetland pipeline system and “ultimately end up in the UK grid”.

