The team at Frankie's Fish and Chip Shop has picked up two titles at the Scottish Fish & Chip Awards.

The UK’s most northerly fish and chip shop has picked up another two prestigious awards for its collection.

Frankie’s in Brae was named “best chip shop in the north east” at the largest trade event for the sector, which was held in Glasgow last night (Monday).

The team was also victorious in the “best chip supper in the north east” category.

Judges in the Scottish Fish & Chip Awards bestowed the joint honours at a glitzy gala event held at the The Double Tree by Hilton.

Frankie’s said on Facebook after the event: “Having a fabulous night in Glasgow at the Scottish Fish & Chip Awards thank you to all our amazing staff, customers, family and friends for all your support.”

The business had already been crowned winner of “best chip shop in the north” at last year’s ceremony, where it came runner-up in the “fish supper” and “best dine-in restaurant” categories.

Winners are selected by an independent judging panel which reviews each submission and awards scoring based on specific criteria.

Frankie’s has picked up many awards over the years and prides itself of sourcing “premium and sustainable Shetland seafood”.

