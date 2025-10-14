Freight sailings have been cancelled after a NorthLink vessel was prevented from leaving dry dock due to another vessel blocking the port entrance.

NorthLink Ferries has confirmed that the Helliar had been unable to depart from Leith as scheduled due to “circumstances beyond our control”.

The freight boat successfully underwent dry dock maintenance at the Dales Engineering facility in Leith to remove polypropylene fishing rope from her port propeller seal.

Freight operations had been able continue during the dry dock period, due to the chartering of the Arrow as relief tonnage.

However, when preparing to leave dry dock, NorthLink Ferries was advised by Forth Ports that the vessel could not exit the basin due to another vessel having been positioned blocking the entrance.

NorthLink managing director Stuart Garrett said: "We are committed to providing a vital lifeline service to the Northern Isles and fully recognise the importance of these freight services to the communities we serve, particularly the fishing and farming industries and all ‘just in time’ traffic.

"We understand the impact of this disruption on local communities, especially during the busy school holiday period, when Hjaltland and Hrossey are committed to pre-booked traffic.

“I am engaged in dialogue with Forth Ports to help them understand the impact of this operational decision.

“Our team will continue to work with them to address the situation and minimise the impact on those who rely on our services.”

