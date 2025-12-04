From Old Firm to Up-Helly-Aa: New police recruit talks about her six-month secondment in Shetland

Officer Aynsley McIntyre

A police officer with more than 20 years of experience and who has served at “high tariff” Old Firm matches in Glasgow has come to the isles to soak in what the isles has to offer.

Constable Aynsley McIntyre has seen it all in her 22 years on the thin blue line - and she said she was thrilled by how well her six-month secondment had begun.

Little more than a week since arriving in the isles, the experienced officer said she had already fallen in love with Shetland.

As an “outdoorsy” person, she said Shetland has more than lived up to her expectations.

Coming from the tough beat of Glasgow, working in the football violence unit, she said there was a lot of difference in the new role - but similarities too.

“It's quite difficult to judge because it's completely different,” PC McIntyre said. “It's a different type of calls you're obviously going to - out my comfort zone completely - so you're going into the unknown because you really don't know where it's going to lead.”

Chief inspector Chris Sewell - who moved to Shetland to take up the area commander position last year - agreed with Ms McIntyre’s view on moving to the isles as a police officer.

Mr Sewell said his new colleague had come from a place where she was dealing with “high tariff” inquiries for such a long time, bringing a wealth of operational experience with her.

PC McIntyre said some of her mainland colleagues perhaps had a misconception about the realities of island policing.

“However I did my research beforehand,” she added. “I've been monitoring the calls, and to be fair, with the fewer cops you've got, you're just as busy in a way because you've not got as many colleagues.”

PC McIntyre is gearing up for a busy festive period leading into fire festival season, which kicks off with Scalloway’s event on 9th January and then Lerwick Up-Helly-Aa on 27th January, with thousands expected to be in attendance like previous years and a cruise ship scheduled to arrive on the same day.

Despite the large scale of the event, with thousands set to attend, PC McIntyre said she was unfazed by the prospect.

After years of working at football matches, including “bread and butter” Old Firm games, she said she was used to the challenge.

While the event is new to PC McIntyre, she said that from an operational point of view it was expected to be similar to policing any other large gathering.

Another new recruit to the Shetland force is PC Erin Higney who started last week after three years of response policing in Larkhall.

Mr Sewell said recruitment and retention of officers had been a key priority for me since taking over as area commander.

“These officers support my ongoing commitment to increase officers numbers in Shetland to keep people safe,” he said.

He was also confident that the Mid Yell position would be filled in the new year.

