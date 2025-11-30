Colourful auroras have been seen on a regular basis. Photo: Richard Ashbee

It is good to be back and there is plenty to explore in the December night sky.

Starting on Tuesday is the comet C/2025 T1 Atlas, which makes its closest approach to the sun.

There is a supermoon on Thursday, this time called the Cold Moon, as it signifies the start of winter in the northern hemisphere.

It is also known by other names such as the Long Dark Moon, Oak Moon, the Frost Moon and Winter Moon. The Cold Moon will rise in the east at 2.48pm, and will climb higher and higher as midnight approaches.

Three days later it will be close to Jupiter. Mercury increases in apparent brightness as the month progresses. Venus can be seen in the dawn sky, while Mars will set shortly after sunset mid-month. A new moon will appear on 19th December.

The Geminids meteor shower peaks from 4th-20th December, often producing bright and colourful meteors, a few with trains. There should be 120 per hour, making it one of the best of the year. The Ursids, a sparse shower, can be seen from17th-26th December. This is associated with Comet 8P/ Tuttle.

When we witness a shooting star we are seeing a small piece of interplanetary matter, called a meteor. It burns up in the Earth’s atmosphere at a height of about 100km.

These small particles are moving very fast relative to Earth when they enter Earth’s atmosphere. They are completely evaporated and the air in the path of the meteor is ionised.

The train is the hot gas gradually cooling down.

A meteor can make an arresting sight. Photo: Richard Ashbee

These meteor showers originate from specific sources. A good example is Halley’s comet, which orbits the sun every 76 years from which the Orionids originate.

As the comet nears the sun it heats up, and being mostly a ball of ice it starts to evaporate. Rather than becoming a liquid, it literally turns into a cloud of debris.

As it goes round the sun it constantly fills its orbit with more debris. If its orbit coincides with Earth’s orbit then every year you will see the cloud of debris. Those little pieces of debris then burn up in the Earth’s atmosphere, creating meteor showers or shooting stars.

The largest meteor ever found is the 60-tonne Hoba iron meteorite. The largest impact crater is the well known craters in Arizona, which is 1,280 km across and 180km deep. It was formed several thousand years ago by a 250,000-tonne meteorite with a diameter of 70m hitting the Earth at a speed of nearly 60,000 km/h.

The fine open cluster of Pleiades can be seen due south at around 10pm, with the Hyades cluster, Aldebaran and the rest of Taurus clearly visible in the east. Sirius, the brightest star in the sky, is now well above the horizon.

In the northern sky, Ursa Major has now swung round and is starting to climb in the east. Ursa Minor hangs below Polaris . Because it is so high in the sky, now would be a good time to examine the star clouds of the fainter portion of the Milky Way, between Cassiopeia in the west to Gemini and Orion in the east. A pair of 8x30 or 8x40 binoculars would be ideal.

Even though we have passed solar maximum the aurora is still providing us with some spectacular nights, which look set to continue. This is normal, and we can expect a few more good years before we slide into solar minimum.

It is usual to see more coronal mass ejections after solar maximum, and we can thank these for the recent displays which have even produce rare red auroras. In addition, we have some very large flares.

If you are new to astronomy, then start with a little naked eye viewing. See if you can pick up something like Orion and start building from there.

See how it travels across the sky over a couple of nights. Also, check out a planet such as the bright Venus. There are plenty of resources online to help you build up your knowledge.

Try adding an app such as Star Walk 2 to your phone. This amazing app will allow you to point your phone up at the sky and see where the stars, planets and even meteor showers can be seen in real time, and it will provide you with plenty of information on what you are looking at.

It is very important to wrap up well, with several layers, hat and gloves. You won’t last long outside if you are cold. Some people even take a chair outside and take a hot drink. The best place is the darkest site you can find away from any light pollution.

If you look at the night sky long enough you will see a satellite or three. About 10 years ago you could have found a few hundred, but nowadays there are thousands. “Orbital exploration” has indicated that there are 9,800 active satellites in orbit, but add on the space junk and you get over 27,000 tracked objects.

That’s a lot of space junk. Space X is responsible for 6,500 satellites, but the Chinese and Russians are sending up a large number. About 55 per cent of the active satellites are commercial and 28 per cent government or military.

The rest split between educational and international organisations. America leads the pack with 60 per cent , with Space X the leaders, and China, Russia, Europe and India the remainder.

Most of these satellites provide internet, TV or mobile calls, while nobody really knows what the military satellites are used for. But you can imagine they are spy satellites.

So, when you look up just count how many you can see, or better still take a photo and count the number.

I would like to take this opportunity to wish you a very happy Christmas and try to get out on any clear night and be captivated and amazed.

By Richard Ashbee

