Two recent accidents have reinforced calls for improvements to the A970 near Levenwick. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Delays to work at Cullivoe Road have, in turn, pushed back similar improvements on Levenwick Road to 2029, councillors heard at a committee meeting on Monday.

While officials insisted that “work was in hand” for both projects, councillors were piqued by the latest update from Cullivoe, which said work would start “soon”.

“Could anybody be a bit more specific?” asked Northern Isles councillor Robert Thomson.

“A definition of the word soon would be helpful,” agreed committee chairwoman Moraig Lyall.

The first stage of onsite work, including fencing and public diversions, is now expected to begin in January 2026, said SIC roads chief Neil Hutcheson.

“As far as commencement onsite that’s a discussion to be had with the contractor” he added. “I think their preference would be to start early in the new year.”

A design for Levenwick Road has been completed, discussions have been held with land owners and “the next stage in land acquisition is about to begin”, said Mr Hutcheson.

Improvements to that road were originally due in March 2026, but have been pushed back to 2029.

“Levenwick Road was programmed to commence after the Cullivoe Road was completed,” explained Mr Hutcheson. “So the change in date reflects that.”

Safety concerns on Levenwick Road were reamplified late last month after a police officer was struck by a vehicle. Two weeks later authorities imposed a temporary 50mph speed limit.

It is hoped that improvements to Cullivoe Road, as well as addressing similar concerns, might also breathe new life into Cullivoe port.

