Gossi the pup was found on the south end of Burra with his umbilical cord still attached.

Hillswick Wildlife Sanctuary is at capacity after a spate of five seal rescues over the past month — with another pup arriving up from Orkney on Friday.

“This is the busiest winter we’ve had for a while,” sanctuary co-founder Pete Bevington said from the vets office on Tuesday afternoon with Hillswick’s latest arrival, Buddy.

“It’s a juggling act but we’re managing, and we’ll continue to manage,” said Mr Bevington. “We’ll always find room.”

Mouth infections, umbilical cords still attached and a severe case of lungworm — each of Hillswick’s arrivals has needed medical attention and a good feed before they start on the road back to wild release.

Pups are abandoned more frequently in the winter, when rough weather is more likely to separate them from their mothers before they have finished weaning.

Buddy was found by Linsey Cruickshank and Andy Morrison on a walk by Spiggie Beach on Monday.

“Thin but feisty” Robin washed up near Ronas Voe at the start of November with a mouth infection, followed by Helena nearby, boasting “perhaps the most gorgeous selkie coat we have ever seen”.

“She is one of the most ferocious pups we have ever dealt with and a real struggle to handle,” the sanctuary added.

Weeks later the two new arrivals were joined by Scat, found on Scatness beach still finishing his moult — and with a severe case of lungworm.

“Had he been left out in the wild he would not have lasted long, that's for sure,” the sanctuary said in a social media post.

“All last week we went in to tube feed him and wait with bated breath until he took a breath, never sure if he was alive or dead.

“However over the last few days after completing his course of antibiotics he has come to life and is now getting to grips with scoffing down fish pieces on his own.”

An even younger seal washed up this weekend.

Gossi (found near Gossigarth) still had his umbilical cord attached and could have been less than 24 hours old when Natasha Hadfield found him.

Finally, on Monday, a fifth seal was found on Spiggie beach. At 40 kilograms, Buddy did not share some of the other pup’s issues with eating, but was taken to the vet on Tuesday after showing signs of difficulty breathing.

One otter, Mani, and Hillswick’s long-standing seal resident, Smudge, bring Hillswick’s total headcount to seven — not including a pup making its way up on the ferry from Orkney on Friday.

Hillswick Wildlife Sanctuary was founded almost four decades ago and runs off charitable donations.

“A full house,” the sanctuary said. “Though we have had more, and are likely to get more at this rate.”

