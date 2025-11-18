Grant funding of up to £9,000 will help more households connect to the district heating scheme from next month.

The Scottish government has announced an extension of funding from the Home Energy Scotland grant and loan scheme.

The announcement, made in a statement to parliament today by John Swinney, comes after the first minister’s visit to the isles earlier this year.

Shetland Heat Energy and Power (SHEAP) operates a community heat network in partnership with the council’s waste-to-energy plant, supplying low carbon heat to over 1,250 customers.

The Scottish government says up to £7,500 of grant funding will now be available to homeowners, in addition to the existing optional £7,500 interest free loan.

But those qualifying for rural or island uplift through the scheme, an additional £1,500 of grant funding will be available.

It came as the SNP administration set out its next steps for legislation to decarbonise homes and buildings.

Mr Swinney said: “It was very clear to me when I visited Shetland recently that there are significant opportunities for households to connect to the existing local heat network here with the appropriate support.

“We are absolutely committed to helping households to decarbonise their homes and to reducing fuel poverty and we recognise that heat network connections could have a particularly important role for rural and island communities like Shetland that are not connected to the gas grid.

“It is therefore right that we extend grant funding via the HES Grant and Loan Scheme at the same level as provided for heat pump installation and I am very pleased to confirm that households in Shetland and elsewhere will be able to apply for this support from next month, contributing to our priorities of tackling the climate emergency and bringing energy bills down.”

