Further flight cancellations as Sumburgh Airport disruption continues

All flights to and from Sumburgh Airport this morning (Monday) have been cancelled amid ongoing issues with communication systems.

Loganair confirmed the earliest that flights would resume would be noon today.

A Loganair plane landing at Sumburgh.

Flights were cancelled yesterday due to damage to the Shefa-2 communications cable, which was first reported on Friday, leaving many people in the isles without broadband.

Loganair said the airport remained closed for all commercial flights this morning.

"All impacted customers are being contacted directly, and we are advising passengers not to travel to the airport, as it will be closed for commercial flights until further notice," it said.

Loganair has advised customers that they will not be offered a refund unless their flight is cancelled.

The easiest way to change flights is through the airline's "manage my booking" page.

Meanwhile, NorthLink Ferries services have resumed following cancellations on Friday and Saturday nights due to Storm Amy.

