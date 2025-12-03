Fixed links have taken a major step forward with a “game changing” appointment of three international firms for the next phase of work.

It comes after Shetland Islands Council agreed funding this year to develop a fixed link model (FLM), using the Yell Sound crossing as a “test case”.

Consultants Cowi and Stantec subsequently undertook engagement with the industry.

• Norwegian-based LNS has already delivered major infrastructure and tunnelling projects in Norway, Greenland, Hong Kong, Iceland and Faroe.

• Bemo Tunnelling is part of the Metrostav Group, one of Europe’s leading tunnelling and civil engineering contractors, with a 50 year track record of tunnelling projects throughout Europe. It is specialised in the construction and refurbishment of civil engineering structures of all kinds, including tunnels and other underground structures.

• Strabag is one of Europe’s largest construction groups, active in more than 50 countries, with Strabag UK delivering tunnelling projects across the UK.

Each contractor will make site visits and begin the work to review and evaluate the reference design.

Shetland Islands Council is looking to understand contractors’ appetite to engage in any possible future fixed link tunnel projects, as well as what external financial support may be available to support such significant infrastructure development.

Their conclusions will help inform the next stage of the wider Inter-island Transport Connectivity Outline Business Case, which will be considered by Councillors in summer 2026. At that point, preferred options will be chosen for each of the eight island routes within the programme.

Chairwoman of the council’s environment and transport committee Moraig Lyall said: “We’re very pleased that Cowi’s engagement with the industry has attracted these companies, each of which has a proven track record both within the UK and across the world.

“Their work will provide the key information we, as elected members, require to make decisions on the next steps for what could be the most significant project the council has undertaken in its 50 year history.

“I must emphasise that, though the Yell Sound crossing has been chosen for this modelling work, it does not mean it would be ‘first on the list’ for construction. It does, however, give us the widest range of variables which can be tested and modelled.”

Executive vice president of Cowi, Andy Sloan, said: “I am very pleased that we now have three globally experienced contractors engaged to contribute to our fixed link model study which explores the delivery of subsea tunnels for Shetland.

“We know that tunnels are entirely feasible from an engineering perspective.

“Their involvement will provide additional information on cost, programme and construction issues in Shetland for a single tunnel that has been developed to scheme design.

“This will provide information in support of the study that seeks to define the overall deliverability of these tunnels, from procurement and engineering through to funding.

“We are grateful to each of the companies for their commitment to supporting this important phase of work. Their involvement marks a major step forward of a potentially game-changing infrastructure project in the UK.

“We look forward to working with them and to the valuable evidence and analysis their assessments will bring.”

