By Gordon Thomson

The Shetland Flock Book Trust held a successful open day with a visit to Unst at the weekend.

Among around a hundred visitors and local people attending was BBC TV’s Cammy Wilson of Sheep Game fame, as well as a host of local business representatives and advisers/lecturers from the agriculture world, including RPID, SRUC and the NFUS Shetland branch.

Their first stop was at the Johnson family shed in Baltasound, with some informative talks about various aspects of the sheep trade from the agricultural experts.

This was followed by some stock judging among the sheep, with John Priest from Reawick coming out on top.

A fine lunch was served up there before the party moved on to Alan Clark’s shed in Norwick.

Alan provided a variety of entertainment for his visitors in a two-tier venue. There was a fine show of sheep again, plus some local spinners and knitters demonstrating their work and a selection of fleece to look at.

You could also take part in some party games – Splat the Rat and Blow football. There was more food on offer here, with a hog on a spit and hot sausage rolls.

The final stop of the day was at Haroldswick hall where music was playing and more food was served, followed by an auction and a raffle.

Everyone agreed that they had had a grand day out and thanked their hosts and bus drivers.

Do you want to respond to this article? If so, click here to submit your thoughts and they may be published in print.