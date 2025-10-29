Goldfinch arrives in Fair Isle after 400 mile journey

A colourful bird was discovered in Fair Isle after making an almost 400 mile journey to the island.

On Monday morning, a goldfinch was trapped in Fair Isle’s plantation and was found to be wearing a ring from Norway.

The Fair Isle Bird Observatory said it had later heard from the ringers at Jomfruland Fuglestajion and was informed the goldfinch was ringed by a young girl on 6th August.

A goldfinch travelled almost 400 miles to Fair Isle. Photo: Alex Penn

The observatory added this finding was a “great example” of the benefits of ringing as it “tell us about how birds are moving”

