Goldfinch arrives in Fair Isle after 400 mile journey
Published: 19:00, 29 October 2025
A colourful bird was discovered in Fair Isle after making an almost 400 mile journey to the island.
On Monday morning, a goldfinch was trapped in Fair Isle’s plantation and was found to be wearing a ring from Norway.
The Fair Isle Bird Observatory said it had later heard from the ringers at Jomfruland Fuglestajion and was informed the goldfinch was ringed by a young girl on 6th August.
The observatory added this finding was a “great example” of the benefits of ringing as it “tell us about how birds are moving”