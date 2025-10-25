The UK government has responded to expressions of “anger, dismay and a sense of betrayal” surrounding Scotland’s eight per cent share of a new fishing fund.

Newly appointed food security and rural affairs minister, Angela Eagle, told Scottish MPs in the House of Commons yesterday (Thursday) that the fund was “devolved in the way in which funds are always devolved” and that they should look to Holyrood to ask how the money will be spent.

She added that a post-Brexit quota “uplift” had mostly gone to Scotland, which she called “a reasonable deal”.

The £360-million fishing and coastal growth fund was announced this spring in the wake of a deal extending EU access to UK waters for another dozen years.

An announcement on Monday drew criticism from across Scotland’s fishing sector, however, when it revealed that just £28m (7.8 per cent) of the fund will be directed to Scotland, while England receives more than £300m (84 per cent).

A number of MPs, including Northern Isles representative Alistair Carmichael, were unimpressed by the government’s response on Thursday.

“Using the Barnett formula to distribute the funding is ocean-going madness,” he said.

The Barnett formula is a longstanding Treasury system for allocating devolved funds based on population.

“By volume and value, Shetland alone accounts for nine per cent of the fish landed in this country, but Scotland as a whole will get only 8% of the funding.”

Ms Eagle, in response, said Scottish MPs “will have to ask the Scottish government about what they are going to do with their devolved part of the fund”.

Mr Carmichael was joined by SNP, Conservative and Scottish Labour politicians in calling for the government to revisit the fund’s division.

Most politicians south of the boarder, meanwhile, celebrated the news.

Labour’s Scarborough and Whitby MP “warmly welcomed” the announcement while the Conservative MP for Gainsborough, Edward Leigh, garlanded Ms Eagle “my favourite minister” and asked that the fund focus on “areas such as Grimsby, which now has a miniscule amount of fishing, to help them to modernise”.

Exchanges like that will not allay concern from the Scottish industry that the fund will not help recompense existing industry damaged by EU access.

“This is not just a funding imbalance; it is a political insult,” said the Scottish Seafood Association.

The Shetland Fishermen’s Association (SFA), meanwhile called the Barnett formula a “blunt instrument that has no place in sector-specific funding”.

Ms Eagle did confirm that the fund will not be spread between all marine sectors, one of the concerns raised by the SFA earlier this week.

“We must remember that it is fishing-related, not general,” she said. “It is there to modernise and make more resilient the UK’s fishing industry.”

