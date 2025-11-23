A housing market expert has highighted a “clear and urgent need” for new homes in the isles, and called for greater incentives to help would-be self-builders.

Stewart Douglas, a construction specialist with more than 45 years experience in the sector, says Shetland’s housing market is under “sustained pressure”.

He has highlighted Scottish government figures claiming an average of 88 new houses being built annually over the past five years.

Less than a third of these have been delivered through the social housing sector, he says.

Mr Douglas says around 67 per cent of all new housing in Shetland have been delivered through self-build projects and the private sector.

This demonstrates a critical role self-builders play in meeting Shetland’s housing needs.

“Self-build housing is the backbone of new housing delivery in Shetland,” said Mr Douglas, principal of construction and design management firm SSD Group.

“These projects support population growth, help address affordable housing shortages, boost the local economy, and reduce pressure on social housing waiting lists. Yet self-builders receive no support or financial assistance.”

He said each new self-built home not only contributed directly to Shetland’s housing stock, but also created employment across the construction industry and the wider supply chain.

Homeowners benefit from building in locations where they wish to live, he said, while many projects ultimately free up existing properties for rent or sale, improving mobility within the local market.

Among the challenges facing would-be self-builders are difficulties in obtaining planning permission and building warrant approval, securing bridging finance, higher construction costs relative to the rest of the UK and to final property valuations, and forthcoming building regulation changes that are expected to increase construction costs further.

Mr Douglas said the problem could be solved if Shetland Islands Council, or the Scottish government, provided secured funding tied to the property, or introduced direct subsidies for self-builders.

He also suggested an amendment in the law to allow Shetland Charitable Trust to provide bridging finance.

“This is about fairness and recognising where the majority of Shetland’s new homes actually come from,” he added.

“If two-thirds of our new housing is being delivered by private individuals, then supporting them should be a priority. A relatively modest level of strategic financial assistance could unlock dozens more homes each year, helping the entire community.”

His comments come after the energy sector’s engagement with a workforce housing survey had been “disappointing”.

