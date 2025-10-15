The Highlands and Islands’ Green MSP has restated a call for more community ownership of renewable energy developments in the wake of a think tank report criticising Crown Estate Scotland last week.

“Scotland’s offshore wind potential is one of our greatest national assets, but the current model risks exporting the wealth it generates rather than reinvesting it in our communities,” said Ariane Burgess.

“We must ensure that future ScotWind deals put the Scottish people at the heart of our energy transition.”

With its first offshore wind leasing round in 2022, ScotWind, Crown Estate Scotland awarded seabed rights for 20 projects totalling up to 30 GW of energy generation.

At the time it was the largest commercial leasing round for floating offshore wind, but has come under increasing criticism in the years since.

On a visit to Shetland last month Scottish Liberal Democrats leader Alexander Cole-Hamilton said ScotWind had “sold the family silver” and pledged to “take a beat” before signing off any future developments.

That followed a demand from the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation earlier this year for a moratorium on all new offshore wind development.

During the first minister’s visit Shetland’s own SNP Holyrood candidate Hannah Mary Goodlad said, if elected, she would push to legislate for community equity before any new projects could earn approval.

The think tank report, published by Future Economy Scotland last week, recommends just that — alongside stronger conditions for the domestic supply of wind farm equipment and criticism of Crown Estate Scotland for “under-pricing” Scotland seabed.

Ms Burgess also welcomed those recommendations.

“Future leasing rounds must be designed to maximise public benefit - not just private profit,” she said.

“That means removing price ceilings, securing public stakes in projects, and ensuring that communities have a real stake in the energy generated on their doorstep.”

Do you want to respond to this article? If so, click here to submit your thoughts and they may be published in print.