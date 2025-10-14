The trawler Adventure, which lands directly into Island Fish. Photo: Ivan Reid

Gremista fishmongers Island Fish Shetland won a national award for the “sea-to-plate” sourcing of their seafood this morning (Tuesday).

They join eight other companies across the UK recognised in this year’s fishmonger of the year awards, adjudicated by the National Federation of Fishmongers (NFF).

While many fishmongers might source seafood from market, however, Island Fish often stocks much of its cold store from its own local trawler, the Adventure.

NFF president Sue MacKenzie praised the family-owned fishmongers for “ensuring Shetland-landed fish reached customers with quality and trust”.

Island Fish thanked its customers on a social media post this morning.

“We always try our best to show where all of our seafood comes from and are so proud that this has been recognised,” said the fishmongers.

“We would also like to thank all of our customers for their continued support and loyalty it means so much to us.”

By mid-morning the award had already drawn congratulations from across Shetland’s seafood sector, including Taste of Shetland and the Shetland Fishermen’s Association.

