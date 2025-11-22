Lerwick Sheriff Court

A grieving mother threw a disabled woman to the floor while trying to retrieve a treasured possession from her ex-husband’s home, a court heard.

Gemma Louise Drever, of Hoofields, admitted assaulting the woman and breaching the peace when she appeared at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Thursday.

The court heard how 40-year-old Drever had turned up drunk at her ex-husband’s home in Lerwick on 27th November last year when she began acting in an aggressive manner.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said there were some “ongoing family issues” and one of her sons was also at the address at the time.

“She was drunk, she was not welcome there and she knew she would not be welcome there,” he added.

“She was told repeatedly by other occupants to leave.

“She steadfastly refused to do so and she did so in an aggressive manner.”

As other occupants tried to usher Drever out of the house, the court heard she “lunged” at a disabled woman who was already unsteady on her feet.

Mr MacKenzie said Drever pulled the complainer by the hair, through the front door and onto the ground causing her minor injuries.

Others then intervened and managed to get Drever off her victim and away from the house, the court heard.

Defence agent Michael Chapman said there was “unfortunately a very sad background” to the incident.

The solicitor said his client had attended the address to retrieve a memory book made for her baby son, who had tragically died at a very young age.

She had arrived with another son, who initially went in to get the treasured item, but after he did not return, Mr Chapman said she followed after him.

Mr Chapman said Drever also wanted to retrieve her dog from the address.

However, he said she accepted she had entered uninvited and should not have behaved as she did.

He said his client had been injured too - and it been her who initially called the police, although she was the only one charged.

The solicitor said there had been no further incidents invsince.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank fined Drever £450, plus a £20 victim surcharge, and ordered her to pay £150 compensation to the woman she assaulted.

