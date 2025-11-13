Whisp the collie after being reunited with its owner.

A two-year-old collie called Whisp had a lucky escape after falling 30 metres down a rocky ledge.

The happy hound was rescued safe and sound by coastguard teams after a fall in Heylor in the North Mainland this morning.

Whisp was spotted on a rocky ledge, which was impossible to access from the seaward side.

Coastguard rescuers sent a rope technician over to retrieve the lucky pup.

Coastguard teams with the lucky collie Whisp.

“Whisp was returned safe and well back to his owner remarkably unscathed and from our pictures looks very happy to back with his owner,” the coastguard said.

“Thankfully a happy ending for whisp.”

Whisp the collie getting checked over after a fall.

The coastguard said its officer trained hard for these incidents

It urged anyone who spotted someone in difficulty at sea or on the coastline to dial 999 and ask for the coastguard.

Do you want to respond to this article? If so, click here to submit your thoughts and they may be published in print.