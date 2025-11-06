Harbour report: Lifeboat returns, final cruise call and Halloween witches

The Lerwick Lifeboat arrived back at her berth on Victoria Pier this week after more than six months in Dorset for a refit.

The return to Shetland from the RNLI’s lifeboat centre in Poole took five days of steady sailing to cover 760 nautical miles, with stops in Dover, Lowestoft, Tynemouth and Peterhead.

“It’s been a long trip,” said coxswain Stephen Manson, one of the five manning the lifeboat’s return voyage.

“The upgrades and work done have given our Severn-class lifeboat a new lease of life, so we can continue to save lives at sea for years to come.”

A few final tweaks remain before the stand-in Fraser Flyer can return to the mainland and Michael and Jane Vernon takes her usual responsibilities.

Outside the lifeboat and this year’s final cruise arrival, the Gremista end of harbour has seen more action in recent days.

Seven pelagic trawlers have landed mackerel into the fish factory, including three stacked together on Saturday.

They joined the Dutch factory trawler Zeeland and frozen fish tanker Alma, which arrived the day before.

Another Danish reefer, Ulla, was in on Wednesday morning.

After a bumper market on Monday, the whitefish fleet were mostly at sea Tuesday and Wednesday.

Bigger markets are expected later in the week.

Fish prices: brill £10.20-15.60; catfish £2.70-£4.90; cod £2-£7.61; dogfish 40p-£1; eel 10p-£1.33; gurnard 5p-£1.47; haddock 30p-£6.31; haddock round 49p-90p; hake £1.25-£8.75; halibut £10-£19.50; John Dory 10p-£14.72; lemon sole £1.60-£15.36; ling £2.02-£4.02; lythe £4.70-£7.36; mackerel £1.08-£4.56; megrims 50p-£14.60; monkfish £1.49-£6.06; plaice 90p-£6.48; saithe 90p-£4.23; skate £1.02-£2.15; squid £1.05-£4.76; turbot £8.90-£37; tusk £1.20-£2.61; whiting 90p-£3.87; whiting round 79p-£2.30; witches 88p-£3.75.

