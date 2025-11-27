The Royal Navy following Russia's Yantar. Photo: Royal Navy

HMS Somerset has had her stay in Lerwick extended by mechanical trouble after more than a week tracking a Russian spy ship.

The 133-metre Type 23 frigate arrived in harbour a week ago after an eight-day “round-the-clock” watch on Russia’s Yantar as it sailed through the North Sea over subsea cables.

During that time the Yantar shone lasers at RAF pilots and the Somerset “experienced GPS jamming”, which the Navy described as “a further demonstration of unprofessional behaviour, intended to be disruptive and a nuisance”.

Last week isles MP Alistair Carmichael wrote to Westminster’s defence secretary John Healey to ask government to step up its monitoring and penalisation of Russian surveillance.

“The fact that this vessel is understood to have been close to subsea cables should be of particular concern, as should the Yantar’s use of lasers to disrupt the RAF pilots tracking it,” said Mr Carmichael.

“Protecting our waters and our telecommunication infrastructure from the operations of rogue nations like Russia is not just a local issue but a national one.”

The Somerset used some of its breakdown time to welcome RNLI crew aboard for a tour and now hopes to depart today (Thursday), according to Lerwick Port Authority.

Otherwise it was been a steadier week for the fishing fleet after weather kept landings down for much of mid-November.

Cod prices are starting to fall gradually off a record earlier this month, while smaller haddock begin to recover.

Monk prices are on the rise also, buoyed by a seasonal bump in Brits eating out.

Fish prices: brill £13.40-£13.60; catfish £3.74-£4.85; cod £2.86-£7.61; dogfish 50p-£1.13; eel 2p-4p; gurnard 5p-£1.15; haddock 93p-£6.36; haddock round 20p-90p; hake £1-£9.93; halibut £12.90-£19; John Dory £2.10-£4.90; lemon sole £1.50-£16.68; ling £2.40-£3.23; lythe £3.68-£6.82; mackerel £2.80-£5.94; megrims £1.30-£15.06; monkfish £1.30-£6.67; plaice £1.38-£6.31; saithe £1-£3.45;skate £1.25-£2.50; squid £1.70-£5; turbot £11.90-£36.40; tusk £1.10-£2.30; whiting 93p-£3.80; whiting round 60p-£1.68; witches £1.20-£3.96.

