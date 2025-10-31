Harbour report: yellow submarine, weather-dodging and last cruise of the year

As boats sheltering from the weekend’s rough weather began sailing out of harbour, this week’s most unusual visitor has arrived not on the waves but underneath them.

On Monday the National Oceanography Centre (NOC) launched a small, yellow “autonomous” ocean glider east of Orkney — destined to chug up level with Sumburgh and back for the next two to four months feeding data to the Met Office’s super computer.

“In time, this will support decision making in vital UK services, such as search and rescue , counter-pollution and ocean biodiversity,” said NOC engineering manager Stephen Woodward, when the centre first began deploying the drones last spring.

Meanwhile two stormy patches on the trot have left a lumpy run of fish markets. 4,000 boxes came in between Friday and Monday, then little more than 250 on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Passengers on the last cruise ship booked for the season will also be hoping for smoother sailing after the Vasco Da Gama postponed its visit this week to Monday.

Mackerel prices are still blisteringly high, while cod is beginning to drop off last week’s record.

Fish prices: brill £11.80; catfish £3.25-4.60; cod £2.46-8.12; dogfish 25p-£1; eel 13p-£1.52; gurnard 7-45p; haddock 50p-£6.03; hake £1.30-8.81; halibut £5-18.90; John Dory 40p-£7.40; lemon sole £1.38-15.02; ling £2.53-3.71; lythe £3.74-7.91; mackerel £1.91-4.33; megrims £1.09-13.58; monkfish £1.25-5.77; plaice £1.04-8; saithe £1.20-3.95; skate £1.06-2.31; squid £1.02-4.91; turbot £12.10-34.60; tusk £1.39-2.32; whiting £1.01-4.08; whiting round 91p-£2.21; witches 78p-£3.30.

