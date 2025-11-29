Dates have been announced for the latest round of cardiac screening at the Clickimin.

Shetland Heart Screening (SHS) will be running the service in the bowls hall on 23rd and 24th May next year.

Further details, including booking information, will be confirmed and shared closer to the event.

The charity has thanked supporters of its vital work within the community.

A generous £1,000 donation from EnQuest SVT was received after Shetland Heart Screening was nominated by employees to benefit from the terminal’s safety incentive scheme.

SHS is also grateful for a £300 donation from the former Lerwick ladies darts club, following the club’s dissolution.

It has also thanked all individuals, organisations and businesses who continue to support the charity through donations and independent fundraising efforts.

The generosity of the Shetland community enables SHS to continue delivering life-saving heart screenings for young people across the islands.

Do you want to respond to this article? If so, click here to submit your thoughts and they may be published in print.