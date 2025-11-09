Gordon Highlanders on 24th March, 1918. Photo: International War Museum

Events of late March 1918 provide opportunity to reflect. Shetland lads of our local territorial companies who left on troopship SS Cambria, June 1915, departed Lerwick harbour with a familiar excitement of the time

By the spring of 1918 the emotions of these local boys who were left was now shaken with exhaustion.

As dawn broke on 21st March so many with the 51st Highland Division faced the onslaught of the German offensive, “Operation Michael”.

This was the last major effort by the Germans to break the stalemate on the Western Front.

Russia’s withdrawal from the war was signed on 3rd March 1918. Consequently, Germany could concentrate her efforts on the Western Front.

Almost 50 German divisions from the Eastern Front, totalling around 500,000 troops, were freed up.

But with the United States having entered the war almost a year beforehand, the German high command saw a quick victory as paramount.

Ominously, word had circulated across the Allied line that an attack was coming. British intelligence reports from aerial reconnaissance and captured prisoners revealed a massing of German troops, guns and supplies.

The Germans successfully mounted an effective deception operation to cover where the attack would take place.

It was only in the hours leading up to the assault that accurate intelligence of the location became known - too late for changes to be made to prepare.

Shetland Territorial James Pottinger from Burra reflected in his diary a “feeling that something was going to happen. Fritz too quiet”.

At 4.35am, 21st March, a five hour bombardment began along 40 miles of the Allied line. New military techniques were employed by the Germans.

The aim: to cause confusion in command and supply line. And it worked.

By the end of the first day, 21,000 British soldiers had been taken prisoner and advances made through the lines of the Fifth Army.

This was the biggest movement of manpower on the Western Front since 1914.

James Pottinger ominously wrote that “Hell let loose. Extremely heavy shelling. A terrible experience”.

The Beaumetz-Morchies line

At the forefront of this maelstrom was the 51st Highland Division, deployed across the straight Bapaume-Cambrai Road, which followed the route of an old Roman road.

The 51st faced the German advance from north to south across the Beaumetz-Morchies Line, at the rear of the battle zone, and east of the famous Somme battlefields of 1916.

All three 51st brigades were in the line. Amongst them were Shetland lads with 4th and 7th Gordons.

To a degree, they were prepared. Considerable effort had to be put into reworking and improving the defence of this sector, with prepared dugouts and wired posts and trenches. The front system defence in the forward zone consisted of a front, with machine guns, a support, and reserve line.

Both Beaumetz and Morchies are two small hamlets. The Beaumetz-Morchies line consisted of a single, continuous, strongly- wired trench with a series of switch trenches that connected to the defensive lines.

This was the main line of resistance against the German attack in this sector. Machine guns, positioned for covering fire, were sited in groups of two, and four machine gun companies were deployed.

Each brigade had four trench mortars in the front line, with a further four in the battle zone.

Artillery guns fired rounds into Beugny where the 7th Gordons, and many Shetlanders, were in reserve.

By 5:30am, the forward area was heavily bombarded for over four hours, concentrating on the men in trenches. The battalion commander at once ordered the 7th Gordons to “stand to”.

At 6:00am, orders were received to move forward at a moment’s notice to ensure defence of the line. Battle stores, including ammunition for rifles, Lewis guns and grenades were issued. Breakfast was prepared for all ranks.

At 7:54am the 7th Gordons were ordered to send two and a half companies to the Beametz-Morchie’s road. Under heavy shelling, they were in position by 10:17am. Their defensive trench was good, and the wire was intact.

German scouts showed themselves around 300 yards in front, although no serious attempt was made to breach this line of defence. A further German bombardment was directed mainly on Hermies, on the southern flank, south of the road.

Observation was made impossible by thick ground mist which did not rise until midday. Accordingly, German troops turned to brigade flanks, and, assisted by the fog, attacked each successive line of trenches.

At about 2pm British troops withdrew near Doignies, a hamlet in front of Beaumetz to the east of the line. The next German objective was the Beaumetz-Morchies line itself.

Machine-guns and sheer courage were the last throw of the dice.

By 5pm the German troops were preparing to attack the 51st again. The 11th Essex facing Morchies line were driven back. The 7th Gordons and 6th Black Watch, along with company of 9th Loyal North Lancs of 25th Division, formed a shield at the Beaumetz-Morchies switch trench to help the Essex. This barred further advances.

Casualties started to mount. James William Smith, 7th Gordons, was killed, aged 23. Known as Willie he was the son of Andrew and Catherine, 127 Burnsfield Place, Edinburgh - the family, formerly, of Parkfield Road, Lerwick.

James William Smith

His late father had been a Merchant Seaman.

Over a year earlier, James had written to his worried family, from France, Sunday April 15th, 1917, 12 months after the loss of his father at sea:

“Dear mother, received your letter today.

“Regarding my mentioning leave, there is absolutely no leave allowed now until the war is over, so the end cannot be too far away.

“I am very anxious to know if you are unwell. Reading between the lines in your last letter you are still apparently having bad turns, I sincerely hope you are not worrying too much on my account.

“It is perhaps against my nature to be demonstrative, but, if anything should happen to me all would be well with me. This is in answer to your question. I wish you would not look on the black side so much. If only you could see how much I am alive! I am not in any particular danger but I have been under fire once or twice and I can assure you providence will always look after me. So far my life has been a charmed one and will continue so.”

Later, a different letter in tone was written to his friend James Rutherford in Lerwick, just one month before the German Offensive.

“I am still going strong and the Hun has not got me yet. Nor will he. After 15 months continuous in the 5th Gordons surely my luck can stand anything,” he wrote on 20th February, 1918.

“I am afraid, judging by the papers, that our people at home are suffering from ‘wind up’, but out here we are smiling at the suggested offensive and are really looking forward to him ‘coming over’ in fours - a machine gunner’s dream!”

Weeks before the offensive, he wrote to his mother detailing a previous slight wound, on 6th March.

“I suppose you will have got notice that I was wounded. Please don’t worry. It was only a slight one and I am staying with the battalion. It was not enough to carry me across the Channel! Just a marvellous escape. I was hit on the right shoulder and slightly in the face, but it is hardly bothering me now.”

His mother’s letter was returned to her in Lerwick days later, simply marked “missing”. He is commemorated on the Arras Memorial.

Part two to follow.

By Jon Sandison.

