Shetland Fishermen’s Association (SFA) has appointed Dr Chevonne Angus to a new post of scientific officer.

With more than 25 years of research experience on issues related to the Shetland and Scottish fishing industry, Dr Angus will be supporting the SFA team with scientific input and working with external partners, including academic researchers and other fisheries associations.

“The fishing industry is hugely important to the Shetland economy, and my appointment comes at a time when all sectors of the industry are facing multiple challenges,” she said.

“During my career I have championed the value of industry and academia working collaboratively to achieve robust science with meaningful benefits, and I look forward to continuing that ethos in this new role.”

Dr Angus has joined from Shetland Islands Council, where she was natural heritage officer in the planning department from August 2024 to July 2025.

Prior to that she worked (from July 1997 to June 2024) for the North Atlantic Fisheries College, which became the NAFC Marine Centre in 2008 and UHI Shetland in 2021.

Her last role there was joint head of marine science and technology, leading across fisheries, aquaculture and marine spatial planning while also giving strategic direction on research, teaching and learning.

She completed her PhD in Zoology on monkfish through the University of Aberdeen, while working at NAFC.

SFA executive officer Sheila Keith said: “It’s great to welcome Chevonne to the team – she has excellent knowledge of fisheries in Shetland and impeccable scientific credentials, both of which will serve the association and wider industry enormously.”

