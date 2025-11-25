Self-styled sovereignty campaigner Stuart Hill has failed in an attempt to have a case against him thrown out.

Hill, 82, is accused of driving without insurance or MoT, a licence or a valid number plate at the Market Cross in Lerwick on 3rd May.

The accused, who has long argued that the UK holds no authority over Shetland, engaged in a lengthy debate with Sheriff Ian Cruickshank when he appeared in the dock last Wednesday.

Representing himself, he lodged a motion that the case against him be dismissed, on the basis that the Crown had no jurisdiction to prosecute.

“If what you are about to do is a judicial act, then you will be acting beyond your authority,” Hill told the sheriff.

Sheriff Cruickshank pointed to assertions by Professor John Grant, who had concluded that the Northern Isles did indeed belong to the UK.

In response, Hill said he would “disagree with that”.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said Hill was “proceeding on the basis of a misunderstanding of the difference between civil and criminal law”.

And, giving an extreme example, he said an attack from another state on the isles would be considered an act of aggression against the UK.

“International treaties clearly recognise, and have done for centuries, that Shetland and Orkney are part of the UK,” the fiscal said.

And Sheriff Cruickshank questioned Hill who, in the event of a serious crime being committed, would hold authority over the isles.

“There must be a rule of law,” he told Hill.

“That’s entirely up to the people of Shetland,” Hill replied, although he added he was not suggesting “any sort of a revolt”.

“So we should have a court to deal with crime?” asked Sheriff Cruickshank.

Hill said it would be “entirely necessary”. But he reasserted his claim that Scotland had no jurisdiction over the isles.

“I see no proof of that,” he said.

Sheriff Cruickshank refused Hill’s motion to dismiss the case, adding Hill had never appealed any of his rulings to a higher court.

Hill was asked if he was prepared for the trial diet next month.

“In the absence of jurisdiction, no sir,” said Hill. “I do not recognise this court.”

Mr MacKenzie said the Crown was prepared for trial, and asked if Hill could agree the provenance of CCTV footage.

“If the court has not established jurisdiction, that evidence is irrelevant,” said Hill. “To me it’s immaterial.”

He was ordained to appear on 18th December.

