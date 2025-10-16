Mareel.

Glaswegian DJ Big Miz will headline Mareel’s Hogmanay celebrations this year.

Shetland Arts made the announcement today (Thursday) ahead of tickets going on sale tomorrow.

Big Miz will be joined by local favourites Lyall x Yetti and Drosso x T-Bag in the line-up for its first ever DJ night in the auditorium.

Mareel sold out its last four Bells in the Bar events which took centre stage at the entertainment building.

However Shetland Arts decided to make the change to DJs after “countless requests”.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday 17th October, while special promotion will see a limited number of “early bird” tickets being available for the first week of sale, before standard ticket prices are applied.

