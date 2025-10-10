A specially adapted bed for palliative care patients has been delivered to the Gilbert Bain Hospital.

Thanks to donations made to oncology and palliative care via the Shetland Health Board Endowment Funds, the Gilbert Bain Hospital now has what has been described as a "cuddle" bed.

The new 'cuddle bed' at the Gilbert Bain Hospital

The specially adapted bed is a standard hospital size, but can widen to become double-sized, enabling a person to have more room or for their loved ones to “cuddle” up.

These beds have previously been used by Roxburgh House in Aberdeen and the health board said it had received “good” feedback.

The Streamline Team also organised freight and delivery of this bed to Shetland free of charge after learning what it was being used for.

NHS Shetland thanked Streamline its assistance in transporting the bed free of charge from the mainland to the hospital.

