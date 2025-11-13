The Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick. Photo: NHS Shetland

A spike in respiratory illness has led to restrictions being imposed on the Gilbert Bain Hospital to protect patients, staff and visitors.

NHS Shetland has today (Thursday) announced that only “essential” visits would be permitted and anyone attending must wear protective masks when entering wards.

Visitors are also required to contact the ward before they attend, unless it has already agreed with staff, such as for people providing family support to a patient.

The health board also advised that it may need to move patients between bays, or wards, to ensure staff can meet patients’ needs in the right environment.

“We will keep patients informed of the moves if they are needed and limit this as much as possible,” NHS Shetland said.

“We are aware this announcement is short notice, but the hospital is very busy, and we would appreciate your support in helping protect all our patients.

“If you are planning to visit a loved one but have any cold or flu-like symptoms, please wait until you are feeling well.

“If you have experienced vomiting or diarrhoea, please wait until at least 48 hours have passed before visiting anyone.

Do you want to respond to this article? If so, click here to submit your thoughts and they may be published in print.