The Janet Courtney Hostel is set to become affordable housing. Photo: SIC

A historic hostel is set for a six-figure boost to support its conversion into affordable housing.

The Scottish government has today (Monday) announced the latest projects to benefit from its islands programme fund including £350,000 for the SIC to refurbish the Janet Courtney Hostel.

The hostel forms a key part of the SIC’s ambitious Knab redevelopment in Lerwick, which will eventually see the creation of masterplan-led mix of housing, community and business space.

As one of three listed buildings contained within the old Anderson High School complex, the hostel is protected for its special architectural and historic interest and is to be retained alongside the Bruce Hostel and the old Anderson Educational Institute.

Initial plans indicated the building could be converted into 19 new flats, although there has been little progress so far.

According to the SIC, the proposals would see the hostel repurposed “into modern, attractive residential accommodation”.

The latest tranche of islands programme funding is worth just under £6m and benefits 18 projects.

A further £80,000 will go towards the council’s Scalloway waterfront regeneration project, which will see the harbour redeveloped under a number of potential options.

The SIC has been consulting with harbour users, stakeholders and the community on possible options to redevelop Scalloway Harbour.

In September 2023, councillors considered an initial report looking at a number of possible options.

Announcing the funding, Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes said: “Our island communities are bursting with ambition, innovation and potential, and the Scottish government is committed to supporting local priorities and long-term sustainability.

“Indeed it the underpinning objective of the Convention of the Highlands and Islands to take a collective, strategic approach to unlocking economic opportunities and tackling issues.

“I am pleased we have been able to provide substantial funding towards projects across island areas.

“They are all fine examples of how we can work together with communities and local authorities to boost island economies in ways that are sustainable and generate revenue that can be reinvested locally.”

The aim of the fund is to create and safeguard infrastructure projects on islands with the Scottish Futures Trust providing co-ordination and advice.

Scottish Futures Trust senior associate director Neil Rutherford said the organisation’s infrastructure experts had been working with the government and councils since 2021 to ensure the programme delivers “real and lasting benefits”

“The fifth year of funding, announced today, will continue to back projects that encourage population growth, support local economies, and enhance facilities for people of all ages,” he added.

The Knab redevelopment has already been earmarked for around £9m through the islands deal funding.

Two phases of demolition have been completed and designs for the “public realm” works submitted to the planning department.

the New Life Church has taken on the refurbishment of the old science buildings, while Ocean Kinetics recently bought the Bruce Hostel to convert into housing,.

The Janey Courtney Hostel has was named after a Lincolnshire-born scholar and originally provided accommodation for boys attending the then Anderson Educational Institute and the central school.

Construction started in 1938 but was delayed by the Second World War. It was completed in 1947 at a total cost of £40,000.

Do you want to respond to this article? If so, click here to submit your thoughts and they may be published in print.