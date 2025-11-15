Game of Wool: Britain's Best Knitter is presented by Olympic diver Tom Daley with Di Gilpin and Sheila Greenwell as judges.

Dear Wendy [from Game of Wool producers Hello Halo]

Thank you for your reply.

For transparency and the avoidance of confusion: I speak only for myself here. All views expressed are my own and not representative of any organisation other than Shetland Stitch Club, which is my small business and I am the sole owner/employee.

I am saddened by your response.

After sharing my open letter last week, discussions around Game of Wool and Fair Isle knitting moved at such pace. There was some backlash and criticism of my concerns, and also some exaggeration in the press. On reflection this is not altogether surprising, and I haven’t dwelled on it. However, it has served to reinforce my concerns and prove to me that my points are as relevant now as ever.

But more than that, the outpouring of support from readers locally and as far afield as the USA and Canada has proven that there IS an appetite for true Shetland knitting and the culture surrounding it. Messages of support have been far more numerous than those of condemnation. I have been lucky enough to receive literally hundreds of positive comments, congratulations, enquiries and offers of help. Some folks have contacted me asking about where to source authentic Fair Isle knitwear so they can financially support the knitting community here, and students of fashion or textiles have said they've been inspired to include Fair Isle in their essays or collections. I have been absolutely delighted by this outcome. That, you might say, is a win!

So imagine my excitement when, on Tuesday morning, I spotted Marie Bruhat and Anne Sinclair on your YouTube channel! It was the day after the matter featured in the Guardian and I really thought that Channel 4/Hello Halo had taken time to reflect and put something in place to try and make amends. I really thought an apology was coming, and posted something on social media to this effect.

I was sadly mistaken.

I've since learned that the knitters in Fair Isle were told just before episode one was broadcast that their contribution hadn't made the final cut, and you (the makers of the show) hoped it would be used on YouTube instead. So it is possible that was always your intention - but why was it only shared a week and a half after the main show was broadcast? And why wasn’t it signposted after the main program? It just seems very strange. Was it just a case of damage control?

Unsurprisingly I really enjoyed Behind the Knit, although it has to be said this is solely because of the content. It's essentially a compilation of (lovely) clips cut together without any additional input from a narrator or presenter. I'd have welcomed a greater investment or time and effort here - I'm sure it would have helped you too in your alleged mission to inspire a new generation of knitters, and it would have demonstrated the show's commitment to engage with Fair Isle in a meaningful way. It could also have helped novice knitters (or non-knitters) understand the connection between what the contestants made in the show, and the tradition that inspired it. I say this because, frankly, the similarities were so scant I imagine a lot of people really struggled to see a connection at all.

And after all of this, I received your reply. No apology, just the exact same copy-and-paste response that you sent to Shetland’s other concerned parties. Instead of addressing the concerns outlined in my letter, you carefully re-wrote the wording of the brief (I particularly enjoyed “modern interpretation”, as if Fair Isle knitting is solely a thing of the past), made excuses and implied that maybe I don't understand how entertainment television works?

Goodness me, how patronising!

I suppose the omission of an apology was deliberate, because to apologise would be tantamount to an admission of wrong-doing. Clearly you thought it was in Channel 4’s best interest not to do this. I think that’s a shame really - everyone makes mistakes, but it’s how you handle and learn from them that matters. A statement of apology and a commitment to do better in future would have been enough, but instead you have chosen to shrug it off in the ultimate show of disrespect to Shetland’s knitters.

Also: why was the Fair Isle challenge set in Week 1, when surely you knew that you would be more limited for time in that episode? I'd have thought it might be better suited to a later episode, or maybe the final? I think it's fair to say that most knitters view Fair Isle knitting as challenging/highly skilled, so it would perhaps have been a good challenge for nearer the end?

And by then viewers would know all your contestants, and you'd have had more time to give it a little context. Poor planning.

And as for your insinuation that real Fair Isle knitting wouldn't be accessible, inspiring or entertaining, I reject that completely. Maybe you don't realize the absolute wealth of knitting that exists here, and that it wows knitting and non-knitting tourists year after year. There are year round opportunities for knitters of all abilities (and those with no prior experience whatsoever) to try their hand at the skills, and people routinely do. We were all non-knitters once! And experienced knitters come from all over the world to share in Shetland Wool Week - this year I enjoyed knitting alongside makers from the USA, Canada, Australia, Germany and Japan. Shetland knitting really is that special.

If your directors were concerned that paying homage to Fair Isle's roots would make the show somehow less appealing, then I'm afraid that's your problem. You only need to look as far as The Great British Sewing Bee and The Great Pottery Throwdown to see how traditional skills can be presented in an accessible way, setting relevant challenges and including input from guest judges who pay homage to origins of the craft. Shetlanders truly welcome innovation - but not without recognition. Contemporary knitters should realise that they are standing on the shoulders of giants.

Finally, you seem to have forgotten that knitting isn’t just a hobby. For many here, it’s a livelihood. Generations of crofters have bred Shetland sheep for their amazing fleece, and generations of Shetland women knitted professionally to provide for the families. Did you know that the makkin’ belt (or knitting belt in English) was used so that women could knit on the go, or continue knitting when they were walking about and doing other things? Perfection was essential as fully finished pieces could easily be rejected at the point of quality control, and so knitting of the very highest calibre really was the norm. There is a Shetland phrase “hand-idle”, which was used to describe someone who wasn’t constantly knitting - to be sat not knitting was actually considered very lazy in a community where the craft was such an essential source of income. This changed in the 1970s with the arrival of the oil terminal at Sullom Voe providing alternative employment options, and many local women understandably put down their wires for good. Shortly afterward this, the move towards fast fashion further diminished the demand for handmade British goods and real wool. The fact that the skills have survived under those combined circumstances is testament to Shetland’s commitment to the craft. Shetland’s remaining knitters have worked tirelessly (and often for little or no money) to keep their heritage alive, and pay homage to the artisans who worked as much out of necessity as passion.

Shetland’s knitwear practitioners deserve better, and the crofters raising the sheep that make the wool deserve better. Perhaps you didn’t realise the dire straights that many of the UK’s sheep farmers have found themselves in? For some breeds, it costs more to shear the sheep (essential for animal welfare) than the farm actually makes from the sale of the fleece.

Fortunately Shetland sheep are not at that stage, but it is enough of a problem on the mainland for it to be at the back of people's minds. This is why I was upset that you didn’t tell us what yarn the knitters used in the programme. British wool needs all the help it can get right now, and I thought you might recognise this given the title of the show. I’d recommend looking at The Campaign for Wool for more information.

But then, maybe you do know this? I note that Rowan yarns are selling kits retailing at £80 - £110, so that hobbyists can replicate the work they’ve seen on Game of Wool. Nice idea, but it does feel like you’ve sold out to sponsors instead of supporting the wool producers in what you yourself have called “this wonderful supportive community”. Also, did you buy the designs from the contestants who came up with them? Or do they maybe get a percentage of the sales revenue? I sincerely hope they are getting some financial benefit from the sale of their designs.

Strangely, this whole affair has actually put Shetland knitting right back into the public consciousness, and support is growing. I know from communication following my last letter that more people are picking up their needles, which we can both agree is a good thing. I suspect it’s also been good for your viewing figures, as the curious non-knitters want to see what all this fuss is about. So this has been mutually beneficial! The only difference is that you’re being paid to do this at work, while we’re trying to juggle the sudden influx of media interest around our regular work and lives. Lucky you, benefiting from Shetland’s unpaid work again!

Jokes aside, I just think it’s a shame that in all of this you haven’t had the integrity to really reflect on where you went wrong. I do wonder, Wendy, whether you still genuinely believe yourself to be right, or whether you might secretly feel a pang of guilt but need to save face for the sake of Hello Halo and Channel 4. Only you know that, and have to live with it. My conscience is clean.

I know that the Game of Wool team has been formally invited to Shetland. I would urge you all to take that opportunity. You would enjoy our spectacular landscapes and wildlife, famously warm hospitality and an absolute abundance of knitting for lovers of the craft. It would also demonstrate a commitment to learning more, and mutual goodwill.

The ball is in your court.

Helen Barwick

Shetland Stitch Club

