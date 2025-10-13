Hummingbird hawkmoths spotted in Whalsay

Late appearances of a colourful moth have been been taking place throughout the isles - with two sightings in Whalsay.

Hummingbird hawkmoths, which are considered scarce in Shetland, usually make an appearance during the summer months - with the last of the annual visitors typically heading south for the winter.

However, a number of the species were spotted over the weekend across the isles.

Two hummingbird hawkmoths were seen in Whalsay. John Lowrie discovered one of them at Isbister on Saturday before being informed another had been flying around East Hamister on the same day.

A hummingbird hawkmoth was also spotted in Hoswick on Saturday and another was seen in Lerwick on Sunday.

These hawk-moths typically have a wingspan between 40-58 millimetres and are named after their resemblance to hummingbirds – particularly in flight and in their feeding behaviour.

Like hummingbirds, the species hover in front of flowers while using their long proboscis to sip nectar.

