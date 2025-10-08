Around 300 households neighbouring a proposed energy park in the North Mainland could receive an annual electricity bill rebate worth a “high three figure sum” should the project go ahead.

Shetland Aerogenerators, which is leading on the Neshion Energy Park project, which would be built next to Sullom Voe Terminal, made the announcement at a public event in Mossbank late last month.

Chief executive David Thomson said the event was held to demonstrate how community feedback had helped shape the 300-acre project since its launch in March.

He said the the “number one concern” raised in the first phase of feedback had been high electricity bills.

In response, he said the Neshion Energy Park would introduce a local electricity discount scheme to provide “meaningful financial support”.

It would be available to households and businesses in Toft, Brough, Mossbank, Firth and Graven in the form of an annual rebate on their electricity bills.

Mr Thomson said the scheme would open for applications after construction starts and begin supporting households once the project is operational.

“We were hoping for a four figure sum but we’ve had to reduce the scale of the project to meet the environmental challenges that we identified so it will probably be a high three figure sum,” he added.

“The final amount will be inflation-linked but will depend on what eventually gains consent and can be built.

“What we are promising is that the project will make a substantial and meaningful difference to local households.”

As a member of the Shetland Energy Transition Taskforce, which recently developed “fair share” principles to ensure a transparent community-focused approach to benefits, Mr Thomson said he believed the rebate approach could work for other developments.

“While this could be considered again for any new projects that come along, I think it’s not a bad thing for Shetland to have a range of different approaches to community benefits because every scheme has different pros and cons,” Mr Thomson added.

“If we have multiple different types of schemes then Shetland can always provide support for any particular community ambition.

Other changes include a reduction in the number of turbines from 10 to eight, which was made as a response to residents’ concerns and gives greater distance between the remaining turbines and the nearest properties.

“The changes also address concerns relating to birds and peat that we’ve been able to study more in environmental studies over the summer,” Mr Thomson said.

Following the meeting, Mr Thomson said the feedback had been positive.

“It was really pleasing to hear people comment that they could see that we were addressing the points they had told us they were concerned about,” he said.

The next stage of the project will see designs finalised ahead of the submission of a consent application, which will likely be early in the new year.

The overall development now includes eight turbines, a battery energy storage system, access tracks and areas for other energy related infrastructure with grid technologies such as synchronous compensators.

Mr Thomson said it would take a while before any decision was announced and construction would be unlikely to commence much before the end of the decade.

“There’s a lot of ducks to line up and if there are delays in regard to items such as grid connections then it might easily move years back from that,” he said.

“This is a major strategic energy project and there are no short cuts.”

