Statkraft hydrogen project manager Brie Foster. Photo: Statkraft

Developers of a green ammonia plant have announced it will create around 20 new jobs - including “upskilling” options for oil and gas workers.

Statkraft revealed the details in an update on its proposals to develop an electrolytic hydrogen to green ammonia production facility of up to 80MW at Tagdale, northwest of Lerwick.

It said the area had “huge potential” to be a “hub for innovative technologies”.

The project has already been shortlisted for funding by the UK Government, as part of Hydrogen Allocation Round 2.

It is the second green ammonia project the Norwegian state-owned energy giant has proposed for Shetland.

The first was announced in August for a facility of up to 400MW to be developed at an SIC-owned site next to the disused Scatsta Airport in the North Mainland.

Statkraft said both projects would enable Shetland’s renewable energy to be “utilised to its full potential”. This includes from windfarms Statkraft is developing at Mossy Hill, near Lerwick, and Beaw Field and Energy Isles in Yell.

The company has also highlighted the diverse uses of green ammonia, including as a sustainable fuel for shipping and to decarbonise fertiliser production.

In doing so, Statkraft said the project will “contribute significantly to the UK’s industrial decarbonisation and energy transition goals”.

The Tagdale project is expected to be operational by the end of 2029.

Statkraft’s hydrogen project manager Brie Foster said: “Confirmation of Statkraft’s second Shetland green hydrogen to ammonia project shows the huge potential of the area to be a hub for innovative technologies.

“This project will play an important role in helping deliver food and energy security at home, as well as contribute more widely to the transition to cleaner energy.

“We’re in the early stage of development of our plans and will work closely with local stakeholders and the community in Shetland, as our proposals progress, and I look forward to sharing more details at public exhibitions later in the month.”

Statkraft recently announced that it would stop development of new green hydrogen projects, although parts of the global portfolio, including mature projects such as Tagdale Green Ammonia and Shetland Hydrogen Projects 2 will be developed further before seeking investors to take them forward.

The SIC will receive £1.13m in rent from the Scatsta deal in addition to community benefit worth around £2m per year.

Several councillors criticised the deal, saying it fell someway short of the aspirations set out in its “energy development principles”.

Statkraft has yet to announce community benefit proposals for the Tagdale project.

Public exhibitions will be held on Wednesday, 19th November, at Sound Public Hall from 10am-4pm, and Thursday, 20th November, at Tingwall Public Hall from 1.30-7pm.

A further round of exhibitions is expected early next year, ahead of a planning application submission to the SIC.

