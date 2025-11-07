Members of the Tait and Mouat family welcomed Peter Glensor and and his wife Joan Skinner at Aith Public Hall on Sunday.Photo: Ray Ferrie

A family reunion which spanned generations and crossed continents has helped strengthen ancestral ties.

The gathering at Aith Public Hall on Sunday was held to mark the 75th birthday of Peter Glensor, secretary for the Shetland Society of Wellington, who was visiting to learn about his family history. Around 40 people attended, all with connections to the Mouat or Tait families, New Zealand or the West Side.

Mr Glensor’s mother was Agnes Tait, the daughter of Maggie Mouat, of West House, and Peter Tait, of Selkieburn, in East Burrafirth. His mother left Shetland, aged five, in 1930.

Although she died young, in 1967, Mr Glensor said her family retained their Shetland connections, including via the Shetland Society of Wellington, which he said was very active.

Organised by Mr Glensor’s cousins, the party featured family tree building, music by Bryan Gear and Martin Henderson and a surprise visit from four Up-Helly-Aa guizers.

During his five-week stay, Mr Glensor said he had strengthened family links and met up with new branches of the Tait family.

“I’ve had a number of visits here” he said. “But this is my first time to really look around Shetland, marvel at its beauty, and enjoy Shetland’s people.”

Mr Glensor said he also wanted to strengthen ties with the Shetland Society of Wellington.

The society is trying to find photographs of a century-old manuscript held in the Fetlar Museum, which the society presented to then Lord Provost Sir William Cheyne when he visited New Zealand in 1928,

Mr Glensor is also exploring renewing an occasional column in The Shetland Times, featuring news from New Zealand. “Now that the family ties become more distant, it would be great to use a column to provide news across the world.”

Mr Glensor’s visit, with his wife Joan Skinner, was made possible by a house exchange – in Beach Cottage, Levenwick.

“We are thrilled to learn that this is the cottage that features in the latest series of Shetland, which is wildly popular in New Zealand,” he added. He even managed a chance meeting with Shetland actor Steven Robertson, who plays Sandy, during a visit to Michaelswood.

“We are so grateful for our cousins who have welcomed us, and hosted us,” said Mr Glensor.

“I think we’ll be back for more.”

