The Shetland Accordion and Fiddle Festival was declared open by intrepid sailor and champion fiddler Maggie Adamson.

Fresh back from competing in the Double Handed World Championship sailing event, Adamson was on hand kick off the annual event at the festival hub in Islesburgh Community Centre.

The Liza Henderson Band at the concert at Sandwick Social Club on Thursday. Photo: Austin Taylor

Concerts will be held across the isles this weekend in Aith, Whiteness and Weisdale, Hamnavoe, South Nesting, Sandwick Social Club, Dunrossness, and of course the Hub - with dances at some of these venues.

Also attending this year are the Malm Accordion Club from Norway. The exciting group of 16 accordionists - along with guitar and bass - first caught the committee’s eye some time ago and are making a welcome return.

Maggie Adamson receives a gift from SAAF Committee Member Alan Gifford while Chairman Peter Leask looks on. Photo: Austin Taylor

Meanwhile, another great performer, fiddler John Daly, is returning this year from Ireland. And there are many more visiting musicians, some making return visits, and some performing for the first time.

Over 100 local players, as well as nearly 60 visiting musicians, will also be appearing at some point during this musical extravaganza.

The Liza Henderson Band at the concert at Sandwick Social Club. Photo: Austin Taylor

The Grand Dance at Clickimin is always one of the highlights of the festival, and with 11 dance bands and upwards of 500 dancers, this festival should be no different.

Among the visiting bands are the Ewan Galloway Band and Robert Whitehead and the Danelaw Band.

The dances range from the ever-popular Boston Two Step through gentle waltzes to lively Strip the Willows and Dashing White Sergeants, so there should be something to please everyone.

Murray Cowie at the concert at Sandwick Social Club.Photo: Austin Taylor

Tomorrow (Saturday) will feature the best of young local talent at the Youth Concert, while Sunday has two concerts running simultaneously, including many of the most popular acts from the festival, but with one important change.

Due to ongoing work at the Garrison Theatre, there was no guarantee that the theatre would be re-opened in time for the festival. So the Sunday afternoon concert has been relocated to the Royal British Legion.

Festival chairman Peter Leas at the official opening. Photo: Austin Taylor

