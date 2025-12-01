Lerwick Town Hall.

A councillor has blamed “speculative national press” for putting a strain on already stretched council workers as they respond to freedom of information requests.

John Fraser lamented the growing number of requests from the media seeking information from all the council’s directorates.

He was speaking during today’s policy and resources committee meeting, where members heard 83 per cent of Freedom of Information requests across the whole council during the second quarter had responses within the 20-day statutory timescale - 329 out of 397.

The performance is regarded as only “adequate” by the Information Commissioner. The local government average for quarter two was 87 per cent.

Councillors were told of moves within the SIC which should ensure that, by the end of the third quarter, more FoI requests are dealt with within the 20 day time limit.

But the discussions have come as draft legislation proposing further legislation changes progress through the Scottish Parliament.

Among the proposals are plans for a designated FoI officer role, as well as “additional obligations for proactive publication duties”.

Progress of the bill will be monitored closely, and further analysis will be carried out at the end of this financial year on response rates and procedures.

But a report before members highlighted concerns raised in consultation by public authorities over additional burdens that the proposals risk placing on already stretched resource.

Mr Fraser told members: “I’m glad systems are in place to make sure we meet our obligations with regard to freedom of information.

“However, it has to raise the question about the level of freedom of information requests that are submitted to the council across all its directorates.

“Many of them can be quite speculative national press popping in blanket FoIs on a poor news week in order to drum up a story. But the effect of that is a considerable workload that places on staff within a small local authority such as ours.

“I would encourage those submitting FoIs to think, ‘do I really need to be putting this one in just now?’”

Later in the meeting, Shetland Central councillor Moraig Lyall questioned whether the new freedom of information legislation would pass during the term of the current Scottish government, and how big an “additional burden” it would be on the council.

Head of governance and law, Jan Riise, said the future use of FoI requests would “simply put a strain” on the same groups that had to deal with them every time.

“The three island authorities have really struggled,” he said. “But if you look across the whole of Scotland it’s exactly the same.

“Our attempts to strive within existing legislation and have better than average results have put many councils under strain.”

He added: “There’s no lack of enthusiasm within the council to be better, but every minute spent responding to information requests is a minute lost to the services that would otherwise be delivered.

“Something has to give.”

Not all freedom of information requests come from the media, however.

North Isles councillor Robert Thomson said even the Scottish government were known for going through the FoI process to find information from the council.

Council leader Emma Macdonald said she was concerned about the impact of FoIs, adding there were “real concerns” that the bill would make things more difficult.

