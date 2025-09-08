Injured crew member rescued from Danish vessel

An injured crew member was evacuated from a Danish vessel east of Shetland this afternoon (Monday).

The Coastguard were called to assist after a crew member was injured on a boat roughly 40 nautical miles east of Shetland.

The Rescue 900 helicopter touching down at the Clickimin emergency landing site following a previous incident. Photo: Jim Mullay

The call came in just before 1.00pm, and the casualty arrived at Clickimin helipad not long after 3.30pm.

A number of Norwegian and Danish pelagic and factory trawlers were at sea east of the isles this morning, according to satellite tracking data.

Do you want to respond to this article? If so, click here to submit your thoughts and they may be published in print.