Injured crew member rescued from Danish vessel

By Shetland Times
Published: 15:42, 08 September 2025
 | Updated: 17:57, 08 October 2025

An injured crew member was evacuated from a Danish vessel east of Shetland this afternoon (Monday).

The Coastguard were called to assist after a crew member was injured on a boat roughly 40 nautical miles east of Shetland.

The Rescue 900 helicopter touching down at the Clickimin emergency landing site following a previous incident. Photo: Jim Mullay
The call came in just before 1.00pm, and the casualty arrived at Clickimin helipad not long after 3.30pm.

A number of Norwegian and Danish pelagic and factory trawlers were at sea east of the isles this morning, according to satellite tracking data.

