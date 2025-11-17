Staff at a nursery handed a lacklustre report by inspectors should be supported as they strive to improve the service.

That was the message at today’s education and families committee meeting as members discussed contrasting inspection reports.

Before councillors was a Care Inspectorate report on the Sandwick Junior High School nursery.

It was assessed as “weak” in one key measure and only adequate in another three - despite positive feedback from parents.

Another Care Inspectorate report into settings at Bell’s Brae and Dunrossness was more positive, as were the findings into Mossbank wraparound care.

Council leader Emma Macdonald said it would be difficult for staff at Sandwick faced with a less than ideal report.

“But it’s good that the leadership are going to be supported to tackle some of the challenges,” she said.

“It must be difficult for staff working on the floor. It’s important to recognise staff are doing well.”

The report into Sandwick followed a two-day unannounced inspection in September.

Inspectors spoke with children using the service, as well as five parents or carers.

They also reviewed eight completed questionnaires from parents and spoke with staff and managment.

Four key questions were asked in grading the nursery’s performance.

• The setting was judged “weak” in care, play and learning.

• The nursery, leadership and staff team were all assessed as “adequate”.

• Personal planning was minimal, while plans for children’s care were not used effectively.

The report stated: “Personal planning information reviewed was incomplete and did not contain enough information to support staff to meet children's individual needs.”

“Some families told us they did not feel involved in their child's care, including reviewing their personal plan. This meant staff did not have access to current, detailed information to support children's health, wellbeing and development.”

However, it also said children experienced “warm, kind and caring interactions from staff”.

It added: “Staff comforted and reassured a child who was upset, giving cuddles and using a soft voice to calm and reassure them.

“Families told us they felt connected to the staff caring for their children. One parent described staff as ‘lovely, supportive and informative’. Another parent shared: ‘They are great’."

Bell’s Brae Nursery was also inspected in September.

It was assessed as “very good” in three key areas and “good” in the remaining one.

In the four categories listed, Mossbank Wraparound Care was split evenly between “very good” and “good”.

At the same time, inspectors at Dunrossness assessed two of the four areas as “good” and the other two as “adequate”.

Shetland Central councillor Moraig Lyall noted the contrast with Sandwick, and asked whether the leadership team at all nurseries received the same training and input from central services.

The Sandwick report found the service had experienced “a period of considerable change” - including significant staff turnover and ongoing staff vacancies.

“There was sufficient staff on duty to meet the minimum required staff to child ratio,” it added. “However, staff deployment at times was ineffective to meet children's needs.”

Quality improvement office Chloe Kerr said there were areas in leadership and staffing at Sandwick that had been identified.

“Staff on the whole offer kind, nurturing experiences, but we’ve worked with the leadership team to identify key areas to make sure there are improvements,” she said.

Chairman Davie Sandison said: “We need to recognise staff working in the setting, and those associated with it, will be looking at these outcomes and feeling a bit agrieved about it, and we need to be supportive of them.

“We’ve got a school that’s been through some really difficult times, and we need to make sure staff are supported as much as possible.”

Shetland North councillor Andrew Hall said he was “absolutely delighted” to see the postive report for Mossbank, although he was not surprised to see it.

Similarly, member for Lerwick North and Bressay, Stephen Leask, welcomed the findings into Bell’s Brae.

“Unnannounced inspections in the past tended to be negative. It’s great to see ‘very good, very good, very good’ here.”

He offered his congratulations to the team at Bell’s Brae.

