A section of the A970 that has been resurfaced with concrete. Photo: Jacqueline Leask

An energy company that dug up sections of road for infrastructure work and then left them in a “defective” state has been ordered to make improvements.

Shetland Islands Council issued the orders to SSEN last week relating to four sections of the A970, which had been dug up to install cabling.

Contractors had initially been forced to use concrete for the reinstatement due to the tar plant at Scord Quarry having been shut down for essential maintenance.

Over time, the concrete has sunk beneath the road level, posing safety concerns for motorists.

Writing in the letters page of The Shetland Times, this week, Natasha Dean from Toft said the road had been left in a “very poor and unsafe condition” - particularly between Voe and Nesting.

Ms Dean questioned whether it would take a fatality before something was done about the problem.

Her views were widely shared on social media, with drivers complaining it was both a safety hazard and damaging to their vehicles.

Following inspections, the SIC has issued notices of “defective reinstatements” on four sections of the road between Sand Water and Petta Water.

SSEN’s contractors have started replacing concrete in these sections with bitmac with the work expected to be completed this week.

The energy firm has also been carrying out work on the A968 Voe to Firth, and A970 Wadbister to Voe roads are part of its North Mainland Shetland Reinforcement Project.

Road inspectors are monitoring the works to ensure that they comply with legislation codes of practice for reinstatement.

Other sections of the A970, which have been reinstated with concrete will also be replaced with bitmac surfaces before the end of November.

The current reinstatements on the A970 road, including the asphalt areas, are temporary and the top 50mm of the road surface will be replaced with a machine-laid layer across the full lane width within six months.

Given the time of year and the need for suitable weather conditions to lay bitmac, the final reinstatements are likely to be spring at the earliest.

After earlier discussions with the roads service, SSEN confirmed laying cables beneath the road was the only viable option for the project.

SSEN has a statutory right to install public infrastructure, such as cables, in a public road.

The roads service’s role is to co-ordinate works to minimise disruption and to ensure that the reinstatement is up to standard.

SSEN will pay all costs for the reinstatement work.

Do you want to respond to this article? If so, click here to submit your thoughts and they may be published in print.