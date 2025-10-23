Shared Lives Shetland.

An adult placement service has been praised by inspectors who found it brought people “joy and a sense of achievement”.

The new Care Inspectorate report has rated the Shared Lives Shetland service “very good” across all areas.

Manager Jane Haswell said: “To get four fives and no recommendations, is all thanks to our participants, support workers and the team’s vision.

“Sharing the belief that sharing ordinary time can make an extraordinary difference.”

Operated by Shetland Community Connections from a base in Lerwick, the service provides matched placements within the homes of self-employed support workers and in the community.

Highly personalised support is provided to “meet people’s social needs and to reduce isolation”.

At the time of inspection, early last month, there were 12 people using the service.

During their visit, inspectors found “warm relationships and tailored support empowered people to thrive within their communities”.

They noted a “culture of continuous evaluation and good communication”, which ensured the service was continually improving.

The support workers were found to be well trained and supported, which meant the people they supported could get the most from the service.

“People's support enabled them to try new activities and learn new skills,” the inspectors said.

“This brought them joy and a sense of achievement.

“It was evident that being challenged to do new things in a supportive environment held significant value for individuals, whether through engaging in art or participating in chess games.

“This meant that people benefitted from activities that gave them meaning and kept them physically and mentally well.”

Although “clear boundaries” were established between the support workers and the service user, inspectors also found there was a “notable warmth, mutual understanding, and reciprocal benefit within these relationships”.

Healthy activities, such as walking, were actively promoted, the report noted.

“People were supported to be as independent as possible, for example, by receiving assistance with using public transport rather than being provided with direct transport,” the inspectors added.

There were also significant strengths in leadership. the care provided and how these supported positive outcomes for people.

Support workers told inspectors that they felt “well supported” by the management team in learning about and understanding the needs of the people they were helping.

“This meant that people were supported by workers who were confident and skilled,” the inspectors said.

“Support workers had time to provide support with compassion, and to spend meaningful time with people.”

People can visit the Shared Lives Shetland website to find out more about the service.

