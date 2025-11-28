One of the mistreated ponies found during an investigation in Norfolk. Photo: RSPCA

An investigation has been opened into whether a woman has been keeping ponies in breach of a ban imposed due to mistreatment.

Penny Hubbard, of West Sandwick, Yell, was banned from keeping equines for five years in October 2024 following a prosecution by the RSPCA.

The 61-year-old was sentenced at Great Yarmouth Magistrates’ Court after admitting to causing unnecessary suffering to a Shetland pony called Dolly, who had to be put down, and a piebald cob pony called Elliot, who died due to the poor condition he was kept in.

She also pleaded guilty to failing to meet the welfare needs of eight ponies for reasons including failing to protect the animals from pain, suffering, injury or disease.

The prosecution related to an RSPCA investigation into animal welfare concerns at a property in Norfolk.

Mrs Hubbard has since moved to Yell.

Despite the ban, people living nearby have raised concerns that Mrs Hubbard has been keeping as many as seven Shetland ponies again, as well as a horse.

Speaking anonymously to The Shetland Times, one crofter said members of the community were concerned about the state of the animals, wanted to see them taken into safe care, and had raised a report with the SSPCA.

Mrs Hubbard has acknowledged there were ponies on her property but said they were not hers.

The SSPCA confirmed an investigation had been opened. “As this is a live investigation, we are unable to comment further at this time,” it added.

Speaking more broadly, the SSPCA has highlighted how cases such as this demonstrated a “significant gap” in how animal disqualification orders were monitored across the UK.

“There is currently no shared intelligence system, which makes it difficult for agencies to track individuals who have been banned from owning animals in one jurisdiction and then move to another,” it added.

“This is why the SSPCA is calling for the creation of a national animal offenders register.

“A central register would allow agencies to monitor disqualification orders more effectively, improve enforcement, and help prevent repeat offending.”

RSPCA inspector Dean Astillberry said after the Norfolk investigation: “To see these ponies living in that environment was so sad and especially knowing out of desperation they were trying eat floor sweepings - it was one of the hardest things I have seen despite 30 years of service in the RSPCA.

“It was just heartbreaking that we could not save poor Elliott or Dolly.

“As an officer all we ever hope for is that the animals we save will recover and live in loving new homes and it’s heartbreaking we just couldn’t save them and Elliott will always be stamped in my memory.

“He was the skinniest horse I had seen that was still alive.”

At the time, in mitigation, Mrs Hubbard said she had become overwhelmed by personal issues and accepted she had taken on too many ponies.

