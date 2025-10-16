A summit will be held on “telecommunications resilience” to prevent more chaos being caused by subsea cable breaks.

Northern Isles representatives Alistair Carmichael MP and Beatrice Wishart MSP have today (Thursday) announced the event will be held in Lerwick next month.

The announcement comes amid ongoing communication disruption caused by the severing of the Shefa-2 cable off Orkney almost two weeks ago - and further disruption when the cable was broken by a scallop dredger in July.

The Scottish and UK governments, Faroese Telecom, telecommunications regulator Ofcom, Openreach, TalkTalk, Vodafone, Sky Group and Highland Broadband have all been invited to send representatives to the summit,.

It will feature a private roundtable with all parties, followed by an open meeting at Islesburgh Community Centre from 1pm with members of the public, led by Mr Carmichael.

He said: “This summit is about demanding basic accountability to our communities from internet providers and from the regulator Ofcom.

“Telecoms resilience is not a luxury – in 2025 it should be considered a basic requirement. It is what is expected in any major city so we ought to be able to expect it here in the isles as well.

“After the first cable break in the summer I challenged telecommunications providers to improve their service and their responsiveness.

“Some progress has been made but the fallout from this month’s disruption makes it perfectly clear just how much further there still is to go.

“The Scottish and UK governments have their part to play as well and we have the right to expect them to send representatives.

“When the summit is held next month islanders will be able to see very clearly who has made the effort to turn up and respond to local concerns – and who has not.”

Ms Wishart added: “That we are still waiting for repairs even to start after the cable damage earlier this month is entirely unacceptable.

“It is a failure of basic customer service but also of regulation.

“In the first instance it is for the telecoms providers to respond to disruption and support people affected.

“In the longer term we need to see the government and the regulator Ofcom take resilience more seriously and force companies to have better backup systems.

“These are precisely the points that we are going to hammer home with all parties at the summit next month.

“Shetlanders deserve better answers than we have had so far.”

The event is planned for Friday, 21st November.

Do you want to respond to this article? If so, click here to submit your thoughts and they may be published in print.