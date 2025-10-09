Isles skipper honoured for outstanding seamanship

The skipper of a fishing boat which sank off Shetland has been recognised for his outstanding seamanship in saving the lives of his entire crew.

Grant Irvine has been awarded the prestigious Lady Swathling prize by national maritime charity, the Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society.

The award was made at the society’s 174th annual Skill and Gallantry Awards, for showcasing outstanding preparedness, quick thinking and skilful seamanship

In the early hours of 24th March 2024, Mr Irvine was woken by the ship’s mate who reported flooding in the vessel’s engine room.

On investigating, he quickly discovered the engine room was filled with white smoke and steam, and made the critical decision that it was too dangerous for any crew member to enter and attempt repairs.

He immediately went to the wheelhouse, sounded the alarm and gathered his crew with lifejackets, while directing the mate to activate the digital selective calling (DSC) alarm and transmit a Mayday call on the VHF radio.

Moments later, the vessel lost power and began to roll heavily.

With all crew mustered, Mr Irvine directed the launch of the port 10-person life raft, ensuring everyone boarded safely without entering the water.

He also calmly transferred essential survival equipment - a portable VHF radio, flares and the vessel’s electronic position indicating radio beacon (EPIRB) – into the raft.

As soon as the equipment was loaded, the life raft’s painter was torn away and began to drift, leaving Mr Irvine and the mate onboard. Without hesitation, Mr Irvine launched the starboard 10-person life raft, ensuring he and the mate could escape before Opportune sank stern-first just 10 minutes later. Approximately an hour later, two SAR helicopters arrived on scene and winched the crew to safety.

A subsequent accident investigation found that the vessel had suffered catastrophic water ingress, sinking rapidly.

Mr Irvine’s sound judgment in keeping his crew out of the engine room, his calm and professional overseeing of a textbook abandon ship procedure, as his use of the automatic DSC alarm – critical as the VHF Mayday call was not received by the coastguard – were instrumental in ensuring the crew’s swift survival.

Chief executive of the Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society, Captain Justin Osmond RN, praised Mr Irvine’s actions.

“Grant Irvine’s decisive actions and calm leadership in a fast-moving and life-threatening emergency ensured the safe survival of his entire crew,” he said.

“His judgment and exceptional seamanship exemplify the very best qualities of a skipper at sea, and as such we are proud to recognise his actions with this year’s Lady Swaythling Trophy.”

The Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society offers support to those across the UK that are suffering hardship during, or after fulfilling their life at sea.

The charity aims to offer support to seafarers, and their dependants, to make a positive difference to their lives. It continues to provide help to thousands of individuals each year by offering financial and practical support to those in need.

