Sound Primary School P3 pupils contributed 37 shoe boxes to this year's appeal.

Children have been learning the true meaning of Christmas by giving generously to help those less fortunate.

This year’s Shoe Box Appeal has seen a staggering 831 boxes collected from the length and breadth of the isles - and have now been shipped off to the mainland for distribution to Eastern Europe.

Many of those donations have come from school bairns, who have been enthusiastic supporters of the annual charitable venture.

Primary 3 pupils at Sound Primary School gathered items as part of this term’s “leadership” activity - making up an impressive 37 shoe boxes.

Sound Primary School pupils wrapping their shoe boxes.

“The pupils really enjoyed making posters and a video to share with their parents,” said P3 teacher Clare Anderson.

“They also made cards and put all the boxes together.

“Through these activities children have learned that not all children have the same experience at Christmas time that we do.

“The pupils have been very enthusiastic and thoughtful throughout the process.”

The Shoe Box Appeal is a national venture led by Blythswood Care, a charity based in Evanton on the Scottish mainland.

Shetland Aid Trust co-ordinates the isles’ contribution, with the work beginning in August when there is a call-out for schools, shops and other organisations to start filling their boxes.

Trustees distribute leaflets outlining what should go in the boxes with a focus on essential items such as toiletries, underwear, warm clothes and small gifts.

Trustee Rosemary Cross said it was “very rewarding” for all involved - particularly when they could see how much joy the boxes brought to their grateful recipients.

“These shoe boxes are probably the only gift they will get all year,” said Mrs Cross.

“The picture on their faces is quite amazing so it’s a really brilliant thing to do.”

Mrs Cross said the involvement from schools and nurseries had been particularly heartening.

“I think the kids really understand how different it is for people in these other countries where they have so little.

“Most of the boxes go to Eastern Europe where the poverty can be incredibly serious and a lot go to Ukraine, where we all know about the terrible situation there.

“So it’s very rewarding and it does your heart good to see the generous response from so many people.

“Shetland Aid Trust co-ordinates the campaign - but it is an army of volunteers who help make it successful in a million ways.”

Shetland’s shoe boxes were collected together in Lerwick on Saturday before being shipped off to the mainland in a lorry.

Shetland Aid Trust collected 831 shoe boxes from throughout Shetland.

From there they will be added to the national donations collected by Blythswood before heading off to Europe.

They will eventually be distributed to people in Albania, Bulgaria, Hungary, Kosovo, Moldova, Romania, Serbia and Ukraine.

“It is easy to choose gifts for people who have so little,” Blythswood said.

“Shampoo, a pair of socks, a notepad, a small toy a bag of sweets - things we take for granted will seem like luxuries to people living in poverty.”

On Wednesday, Shetland Aid Trust’s vice chairman Brian Adamson will be returning to Sound Primary School to update the bairns on what has happened to their boxes.

Do you want to respond to this article? If so, click here to submit your thoughts and they may be published in print.