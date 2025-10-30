Stuart Nicolson was elected to the Lerwick Up-Helly-Aa committee on Tuesday. Mr Nicolson (left) was welcomed to the fold by 2026 Guizer Jarl Lynden Nicolson. Photo: Dave Donaldson

A youth worker has told of his ambition to inspire the next generation in the tradition of Up-Helly-Aa after he was elected onto the committee.

Stuart Nicolson said it was an “honour and privilege” to have won the vote at Tuesday’s mass meeting of guizers at Mareel. It means he is in line to be the Guizer Jarl in 2041.

The 32-year-old comes from a family with a rich heritage in the fire festival - and he is keen to follow in their footsteps to make them proud.

His grandfather, Jim Nicolson, was Guizer Jarl in 1979; uncle Graham Nicolson held the honour in 2007; followed by his father David Nicolson in 2012; and then another uncle John Nicolson in 2019.

Speaking to The Shetland Times yesterday (Wednesday), Mr Nicolson said: “It’s a huge honour and privilege to have been voted in by the guizers - it means a lot to me.

“I’m still kind of speechless, it doesn’t feel like it’s real.”

Mr Nicolson, who lives in Lerwick, said he had been brought up in the tradition of Up-Helly-Aa, attending the galley shed with his father for the first time when he was just five-years-old. By the age of 12 he was a galley boy and he has become more closely involved ever since.

“I really enjoy Up-Helly-Aa, what it does for the community and all the pals I’ve made throughout,” he said.

As a youth development worker in the SIC’s youth and employability service, Mr Nicolson said one of his main aims was to help get the next generation involved. “I’ve learned so much from the older guys in the galley shed and I really hope that I can be an advocate for the next generation,” he added.

As well as his council role, Mr Nicolson has been a youth football coach for 16 years, travelling the world including in the US.

Following the vote on Tuesday night, he was welcomed onto the committee by 2026 Guizer Jarl Lynden Nicolson, who will be leading the fiery procession on Tuesday, 27th January.

Do you want to respond to this article? If so, click here to submit your thoughts and they may be published in print.