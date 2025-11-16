Spurs recently completed the Premier League season after a win over Whitedale in the deciding play-off. Photo: Brian Gray

Competitive men’s football could come to an end in Shetland unless a key leadership role for the sport can be appointed.

Shetland Football Association issued the warning following its annual general meeting on Thursday at which it was once again unable to elect a president.

“Without a president, there can be no committee which means no football in Shetland,” it said.

“it’s unfortunately as simple as that.”

For the past year, the role has been filled by Jakob Eunson, who took over from George Smith at the 2024 AGM.

However, Eunson recently announced he would be standing down at the AGM.

Thomas Clark making his way past a couple of Celtic players in a game for Thistle earlier this year. Photo: Brian Gray

And with no one coming forward to take it on, the Shetland FA would be unable to continue its role organising the sport in Shetland.

The FA explained that the president’s role was to chair the organisation’s monthly meetings and lead the committee in fulfilling its aims and objectives.

Shetland has had a vibrant football scene for more than a century.

Finlay Kirkness heads away an injury time Delting corner to secure the Whitedale win in the Bloomfield Cup. Photo: Brian Gray

The men’s game features three leagues and several tournaments, while there is also a rapidly growing women’s football scene, which is led by a separate organisation.

Earlier this year a team from the Scottish FA’s official eye and ear care partner, Specsavers, came to Shetland as part of an investigation into grass roots football

They found the sport to be “alive and kicking” in the isles.

Active schools co-ordinator and football volunteer Danny Peterson said at the time: "It’s well over a century that there’s been football happening in Shetland.

"The numbers, in terms of population that we’ve got playing the game is really, really high.

"The girls and women’s game is exploding.

"There’s more girls and women playing football now than there ever has been in the past in Shetland.

"A lot of what football offers is that sense of belonging and that sense of identity that I think Shetland is well known for.

“It’s the fabric of Shetland. It’s a part of being what a Shetlander is."

Meanwhile, Shetland FA has contributed £10,000 towards the new artificial pitch at the Clickimin.

Earlier this week, the SIC confirmed an opening for the 3G pitch would take place next month.

It is hoped the synthetic pitch, which cost a total of £1.46m, will support the future growth of local football and rugby clubs for adults and juniors.

Shetland FA has appealed for people to apply for the president’s role to ensure the sport can continue.

It said remaining committee roles had been filled by experienced members ensuring anyone who stepped in would be “ably assisted”.

Interested applicants should email shetlandfa@yahoo.co.uk to find our more.

