Stolen jewellery.

Three diamond rings worth around £13,500 have been reported stolen from a property in Lerwick.

Police said the theft took place between 8am on Friday and 7.30am today (Monday) from a property between Hill Lane and Back Charlotte Street.

The first piece of jewellery is described as a vintage white gold band with a one carat diamond surrounded by smaller diamonds inset on either side of the large diamond and valued at £10,000.

The second is white gold inset with diamonds and a larger teardrop sapphire with a value of around £1,500.

The third is white gold with seven diamonds inset in the band and is valued at around £2,000.

Detective constable Mike Greshon said: “Enquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible and we are asking anyone who saw anything suspicious to get in touch.

“Please also get in touch if you are offered jewellery as described or see any offered for sale.”

Anyone who can help is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference CR/0494527/25, or make a call to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.