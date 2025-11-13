Businesses across the isles are being offered the chance to tackle recruitment challenges.

A new campaign has been launched encouraging employers to take up support offered through Jobcentre Plus.

The support aims to walk employers through the process of job advertising, CV shortlisting and interview shortlisting.

It also provides access to sector-based work academy programmes.

The campaign comes as new figures show the number of people claiming unemployment benefits is falling.

Last month 160 people across the isles were receiving unemployment benefits - down 20 per cent on the same period last year.

Only one in five businesses currently use the services available, and staff at the job centre are eager to see that figure improve.

They say employers are losing out on significant savings if they don’t take up the offer.

Inga Craigie of JobCentre Plus said: “We invite businesses into our offices to host group information sessions and conduct face-to-face interviews, helping them connect directly with the right candidates to fill their vacancies.

“This is a great opportunity to streamline recruitment and reduce costs whether they have one, or many, vacancies.

“Employers interested in joining upcoming job fairs or accessing tailored recruitment support should contact their local Jobcentre employer adviser.

“We have local employers already reaping the benefits of our services.

“For jobseekers, we have hundreds of vacancies on our Find a job - GOV.UK website along with the Christmas and New Year roles you’d expect at this year time year, from retail and hospitality to logistics and care.

“Young people and people facing employment barriers can also benefit from one-to-one guidance via youth employability coaches and financial help through the flexible support fund, which covers costs like travel, equipment, and clothing for work or training.”

Work and pensions secretary Pat McFadden said: “Over 329,000 more people have moved into work this year already, but today’s figures are exactly why we’re stepping up our plan to get Britain working.

“We’ve introduced the most ambitious employment reforms in a generation to modernise jobcentres, expand youth hubs and tackle ill-health through stronger partnerships with employers.

“And this week we’re going further by launching an independent investigation that will bolster our drive to ensure all young people are earning or learning.

“We’re backing businesses to grow and create jobs by cutting red tape, signing trade deals and securing hundreds of billions in investment, which helped make the UK the fastest growing economy in the G7 in the first half of this year.”

Do you want to respond to this article? If so, click here to submit your thoughts and they may be published in print.