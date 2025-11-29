With Itamar scanning for settlers. Photo: Fred Schlomka

The plane touches down at Ben Gurion to a smattering of applause from some of the Israelis on board. I’m back. Jaffa is much the same, part of the Tel Aviv bubble, where Israelis and tourists frolic on the beaches and party in the night clubs, just 50 miles north of the Gaza apocalypse and the stench of decaying bodies under the rubble, buried by the Israeli genocide of the past two years.

The ceasefire? Well good luck with that. The recent UN Security Council resolution may appear to set the stage for reconstruction but it is much more likely that it will devolve into another surreal

parody of an Orwellian peace no one can yet imagine.

Unlike Zionists who cite biblical texts and the Nazi Holocaust to justify their colonial settlement in Palestine, I tend to justify my presence here through my family’s 300-year residence in the country.

Mum was born and raised in Manchiya, which used to be the most northern neighbourhood of Jaffa until the post 1948 Israeli authorities levelled the community and expelled the residents.

Now it’s a park, separating Jaffa from Tel Aviv, a stark local reminder of the ongoing Nakbah (catastrophe).

I’m scheduled for a stint of protective presence in the villages of Masafer Yatta in the hills south of Hebron in the West Bank.

I join my colleague Itamar who spends half of each week with the Palestinian villagers, providing a non-violent buffer between them and the Jewish-Israeli thugs from nearby settlements, armed with a messianic zeal that manifests through beating old women harvesting olives, throwing rocks at children, burning olive trees and killing with impunity.

Masked settlers approach. Photo: Shai Kendler

Our Palestinian friend Awdah was shot and killed by a settler not long ago in the village of Um al Kher where I am based for my “shift” of defending the residents from further attacks.

It is quiet. Most of the time is spent in conversation with villagers and activists, and drinking endless cups of coffee.

Itamar and I use a van owned by Rabbis for Human Rights to shuttle other activists between villages in a constant flow of activity.

There are about 40 Israeli and international activists in the area, some representing organisations while others just show up to help.

There is an informal, very secure communication system that helps track the settler activities and schedule people where they are needed. Itamar and I are on “rapid response” duty, so we are among the first to hear about settler action and respond as needed.

We get a call from a family living near the notorious settlement of Ma’on and drive like crazy to get there quickly.

Once off the main road we are on a rutted rocky track which bounces us around in our four-wheel drive vehicle.

We arrive but the settler tractor that had been ploughing the Palestinian field has left without a confrontation.

Masafer Yata village. Photo: Fred Schlomka

Itmar takes some video of the departing farm vehicle and we settle in to coffee and conversation with Ali, the local patriarch of Bedouin descent.

One of his wives is suspicious of my longish hair since the religious settlers wear the traditional Jewish sidelocks which looks a bit like my appearance. I resolve to get my hair styled and tie it back on

future trips.

The activists in Masafer Yatta are mostly a young motley crew of anarchists, goths and other people on Israeli society’s fringe, bedecked with numerous bits of metal protruding from ears, noses

and tongues, including a couple of obvious trans people.

Amazingly in this conservative part of Palestine they seem to be accepted by the locals since they are human rights defenders bringing solidarity, compassion and a connection to a world that

the Palestinian villagers can only imagine.

Many of the residents have never ventured more than 10 miles from their homes in their entire life. There are also a few older middle class Israelis and internationals in attendance, adding to the

mix of activists on the ground.

Stacked against us are the settlers, backed up by Israel’s authoritarian government and the full might of the Israeli police and military.

They hate the activists and in recent weeks dozens of internationals have been rounded up, detained and expelled from the country.

It seems shocking, and is, but imagine if foreign activists came to the UK in active support of Palestine Action or other dissident groups.

The Westminster government would deport them in short order. Our activities in the West Bank are a thorn in the side of the state of Israel which would prefer to conduct a more orderly programme of ethnic cleansing, dispossession and the burying of the very idea of a Palestinian state.

It is amid this chaotic environment that we operate, trying to make sense of it all, holding on to ideals of justice and democracy.

Itamar has basically given up on this. He believes that the Israeli state as presently configured will at best last another ten years although he also thinks that we may see the implosion of Israeli society sooner, perhaps within two to three years.

Born into a Zionist family he did his army service like most Israelis then became disillusioned by what he saw and was asked to do as a soldier.

About 20 years ago Itamar became a founding member of Combatants for Peace, an organisation of former Israeli soldiers and Palestinian fighters. He’s one of my heroes.

As we drive back to Jaffa emotionally and physically exhausted from the activity and the lumpy thin mattresses, Itamar and I do a bit of brainstorming.

How can we be more effective? What strategies can be developed? How can our organisation, the Green Olive Collective, become more relevant? There are no easy answers.

We agree that foreign pressure on Israel can help develop a climate for change more effectively than domestic activity in Palestine or Israel.

He is impressed by what we are doing in Shetland, supporting the boycott of the Israeli economy by advocating that the Shetland Island Council and the Shetland Charitable Trust divest from

any investments that support Israel.

We agree that companies who deal with the Israeli government, provide arms, industrial or consumer products to Israel should be boycotted and divested, together with companies that export Israeli products and services.

It’s a long list and hopefully the council is listening to the views of their constituents. From my informal discussions with Shetlanders, few, very few, support the Israeli occupation and the Gaza genocide.

However there are a handful of Shetlanders, including one or two local politicians, that still believe Israeli “self-defence” can legitimately include the expulsion of thousands of West Bank residents and the wanton killing of over sixty thousand Palestinian Arabs, mostly civilians, as a justified retaliation for the ferocious Hamas attack and kidnappings on 7th October, 2023.

Life in Tel Aviv continues in a bubble far removed from the horrors just a few miles away in Gaza. Photo: Fred Schlomka

I arrive back at my flat in Jaffa and once again am enveloped by the bubble of normalcy of Tel Aviv/Jaffa. It is a world apart from the awful reality on the ground in Gaza and Massafer Yatta.

FRED SCHLOMKA divides his time between Shetland and Jaffa, where he is co-managing partner of the Green Olive Collective, an Arab/Jewish, Israeli/Palestinian organisation advocating for a just peace, democracy and respect for human rights in Israel and Palestine. Here is his first report on is work since returning to the conflict zone.

