A 36-year-old Mossbank man is due to face trial relating to charges of theft, breach of the peace and two of assault.

Adam Nelson has been remanded in custody since March when he first appeared at Lerwick Sheriff Court in connection with the allegations.

Nelson, who has denied the charges, is due to face a jury trial tomorrow (Tuesday).

Jurors will be balloted today ahead of the trial tomorrow.

If it proceeds, it will be the first jury trial to take place at Lerwick Sheriff Court since before Covid-19.

They were put on hold at all Scottish island courts, first due to the pandemic, and then due to staffing issues with prisoner escort service GeoAmey contract.

Following an improvement with the contract, the order prohibiting new jury trials in Scottish island courts was lifted in February last year.

